2018 B1G ATS: Week 6

Week 6 is here, which means it's time for the Big Ten Game of the Year. The Illinois Fighting Illini travel to the banks of the Raritan to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. There's 5 other match-ups on the slate as well; including 2 games within the Quadrangle of Hate. Both Purdue and Penn State are taking the week off. Here's my attempt at following up a 3-2 ATS week with a half-dozen bad picks.

Illinois at Rutgers (+2.5) - my pick: Illinois. The fun and excitement continues for Chris Ash as the Illiniweks get the straight-up and against-the-spread win. Kudos for anyone who's picking Illinois in this week's Survivor.

Maryland at Michigan (-17.5) - my pick: Maryland. The thinking here is that this will be the game where Maryland's (at times) offensive inconsistency and penalties catches up with them. Harbaugh wins straight-up, but the Terps beat the spread (think something along the lines of 31-21).

Northwestern at Michigan State (-11) - my pick: jTarpwestern. MAMU let Directional Michigan hang around last week, so it's safe to assume the same thing will happen this week when the PurpleCats travel to the banks of the Red Cedar. There won't be a whole lot of points scored in this one. Sparty wins, jTarpwestern beats the numbers.

Iowa at Minnesota (+5.5) - my pick: Iowa. Game one within the Quadrangle of Hate kicks off in the Twin Cities. Iowa makes the trek north and retains ownership of the pig; as the Hawkeyes row their boats to a straight-up and against-the-spread win.

Indiana at Ohio State (-26) - my pick: THE Ohio State University. One-time Maryland football savior Dwayne Haskins gets back on track against In_iana's _efense in this one. #Simba7 will be on the sidelines for much of the second-half as this game will be over by halftime.

Nebraska at Wisconsin (-21) - my pick: Flopsconsin. Game two within the Quadrangle of Hate kicks off later on in Madison. Nebraska just let [REDACTED] move up and down the football field at will in Lincoln. This one will be close in the first half, but Nebby's defense will cave in during the second half, letting the Badgers pull away (probably to the tune of like 38-14).