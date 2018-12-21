Who won Early Signing Day in the Big Ten?

The early period signing day has come and gone, and like almost everyone could have told you would happen, it has actually become the de facto signing day, almost completely replacing the February date. Most every team has just about completed their entire classes outside filling a few needs, or chasing a couple of big fish.

So, let’s see what my distinguished* comrades have to say about their favorite team’s latest additions.

Thumpasaurus: Isaiah Williams and Marquez Beason are probably going to be starting from day 1 while being the best player on their respective side of the ball.

Indiana’s class is headlined by another talented running back from their own backyard, 4* Sampson James. So look for the long string of great Indiana running backs that haunt your nightmares to continue. But in a bit of a twist, the Hoosiers are also bringing in 2 talented defensive players in DE Beau Robbins and LB Cameron Williams. Maybe this isn’t that big of a surprise with Tom Allen being a defensive guy, but it’s still a bit of a shock. Seems to be a pretty good class for Indiana, and is a reason for optimism as it’s Indiana’s best class in a long time.

Iowa signed a very, very Iowa class. 20 commits signees, Three 4*s and 16 3*s. Two of the 4*s are true OT prospects from Iowa. Ezra Miller, in particular, has been getting a lot of buzz and should be pancaking folks in a couple years after Iowa’s current tackles are off getting paid in the NFL. Jestin Jacobs spurned his hometown team after Ohio State made a late push to flip him, and should be a good addition to the LB core. He’d be a decent candidate to play right away next year, if just on special teams. I’m also a bit excited about Tyler Goodson, a RB out of Georgia, who shows some Akrum Wadley-like shiftiness. Iowa also picked up 3 tight ends out of Illinois, which is good, because ALL TIGHT END OFFENSE!! Also, probably going to be losing both our All-American Tight Ends this season. A national rank of 38, this is also the best ranked recruiting class since 2011.

DJ Carver: Maryland is in TBD status as they’ll be recruiting hard for normal NSD. They flipped a 4* WR from WVU and landed a 3* local OT with a solid frame while signing a few other local guys. It otherwise the bigger watch is who didn’t sign where they were supposed to. Maryland is expected to flip 4* Safety Nick Cross from FSU and hit the transfer market hard.

BigRedTwice: I pay zero attention to recruiting, I’m sorry! Hopefully they got some good defensive players.

Jesse Collins: Nebraska signed a very strong class. 6 blue chip kids, dynamic playmakers on both sides of the ball, a late win against Clemson along the OL and numbers.

There’s probably room for around 30 after attrition numbers so we should be doing after DB. Really excited for QB Luke McCaffery, APB Wandale Robinson, the five Nebraska kids lead by Nick Heinrich and DL Ty Robinson who looks ridiculously good.

As Joseph Stalin said, ““Quantity has a quality all its own”. Michigan’s class is the biggest in the conference at 27, and is really the reason why they’re ranked so high. Their average recruit is still worse than both OSU and PSU. But, as the SEC has shown us, getting as many bites at the apple is certainly advantageous. Their class looks like it’s filling some needs, too. Reloading the DL and OL, a 4* QB, certainly headed to some PAC 12 school in a couple years.

Andrew Kzswersokewitz: I’m actually going to say no insofar as MSU really needs offensive players with game breaking ability, and the two fastest guys they thought they had ended up not signing. That would be Alante Brown with an apparent academic issue and Aaron Young with a severe case of I’m-ok-winning-10-games-in-4-years-if-I’m-with-my-brother-and-closer-to-homeitis.

I want to be excited for Devontae Dobbs, I really do, I’m just worried this staff doesn’t know how to use an OL recruit like him because they’ve never had one and I bet they find a way to not start him because of THE IMPORTANCE OF SENIORITY AND EARNING IT (notwithstanding the fact none of their upperclassmen OL can get an inch of push in a run-first offense). Julian Barnett looks great as well, but with Josiah Scott back and Kalon Gervin coming off a redshirt, I wonder if the rotational snaps he’d probably get at corner justify playing him there next year.

WhiteSpeedReceiver: I’m beyond excited about QB Jacob Clark (but, as Beez pointed out: LOLQBCROOTING) and LB/Personal Foul collectors Donald Willis and James Gordon IV. Those guys are disgusting and will be just a blast to watch before signing and watching opponents limp forward with their free 15 yards.I’m beyond excited about QB Jacob Clark (but, as Beez pointed out: LOLQBCROOTING) and LB/Personal Foul collectors Donald Willis and James Gordon IV. Those guys are disgusting and will be just a blast to watch before signing and watching opponents limp forward with their free 15 yards.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

BigRedTwice: I pay zero attention to recruiting, I’m sorry! Hopefully they got some good defensive players.

Jesse Collins: Nebraska signed a very strong class. 6 blue chip kids, dynamic playmakers on both sides of the ball, a late win against Clemson along the OL and numbers.

There’s probably room for around 30 after attrition numbers so we should be doing after DB. Really excited for QB Luke McCaffery, APB Wandale Robinson, the five Nebraska kids lead by Nick Heinrich and DL Ty Robinson who looks ridiculously good.

MNWildcat: Northwestern got some recruits, I bet.

Stew: Sure did. A bit of a small class of 18, but since jNW redshirts everyone, it’s not that surprising. And an entire class of 3*s, so not great, but not many reaches, either. One concern I’d have, though, is that there aren’t much in the way of DL recruits here. Looks like their using some of those schollies to rebuild the receiving corps, picking up 3 receivers.

GoForThree: OSU’s class is currently small and that has dropped them in the rankings, but the Buckeyes have the 3rd-best average recruit score in the country. The SEC signed 16 5-stars yesterday. The rest of the country signed 13 combined. 3 those 13 went to OSU.

Stew: Look out for future terrormonster Zach Harrison in a backfield near your quarterback.

87Townie: I’m thrilled with Penn State’s class so far. There is room to add some late commits, but we have a solid 18 kids. I’m particularly excited to see big, athletic kids at linebacker, defensive line and offensive line. I’m an old school “linebacker U” fan. I like to see the guys in the trenches hammering it out. I want to see our linebackers flying to make tackles. The last couple of seasons, I had to watch Iowa and Michigan State for that kind of play. But this class has that caliber of talent in it. Pair some of them with standout freshmen like Micah Parsons and 2019-2021 will be big fun.

Babaoreally: Purdue had an amazing recruiting class by Purdue standards. I’m no expert, (and I’m not going to do any research) but this might be highest rated class ever. Tiller may have had a better one, but that was a long time ago. This class is rated 24 or 25 depending on the site. George Karlaftis is going to be a beast at DE, Milton Wright is another highly rated receiver, and Marvin Grant should be a good DB.

Zuzu: Surprisingly decent and not fully reflective of the the 1-11 season. However, it is still not at all where it needs to be if we truly want to compete. Still missing crucial positions like tight ends and offensive linemen. Not to mention QB’s and the “committed,” but not signed Zamar Wise, our best QB prospect for this class... I really don’t think we are gonna see him “on the banks.”

Beez: Wisconsin filled a LOT of needs, most notably on the D Line, at the blocking TE position, and at QB. Obvs QB is the biggest question mark, because lol QB recruit ranking, but it’s also the biggest need. Wisconsin signed every member of its class on early signing day, which means...um, I dunno, boredom until next fall?

Mertz at QB is exciting of course, but I’m also excited about the secondary players, the FB recruit they flipped, and the former 3* walkon WR.

And for reference, here’s the list of how the conference recruiting rankings shook out, per 247 Sports.

*Not at all distinguished