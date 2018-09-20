The Big Ten West Is On The Line: OTE Podcast Previews Week 4 of Big Ten Football (9/20/18)

Today, we lead by talking about teams outside the Big Ten who embarrassed themselves last weekend before launching into a lengthy preview of the heavyweight slugfest that is Penn State at Illinois breakdown of the coming action where we’ll try to make heads or tails of Minnesota at Maryland and look for a way that Wisconsin at Iowa isn’t the de facto Big Ten West title game.

Iowa, things have never set up so perfectly for you to take this division from the Badgers. Lose this one and there’s no explanation other than “Wisconsin is better.”

Also, stay tuned until the end to find out how Thumpasaurus earned a share of Dicktrip Of The Week.