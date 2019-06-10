2019 Purdue Boilermakers Football Season Preview

Hey everybody, it’s Purdue week at OTE! It’s very exciting this year to once again not be leading off the series because Purdue is no longer awful at football! Alright!

Let’s get to it!

A Look Back to 2018

Last season was full of ups and downs. After starting out 0-3, including a home loss to Eastern Michigan, Purdue finally put together a solid outing against Boston College. A couple of easy wins against Nebraska and Illinois was followed by a home game against Ohio State.

Purdue’s 49-20 victory over Ohio State was something out of a sports movie. The game was a national showcase for Freshman WR Rondale Moore, but the night belonged to Tyler Trent, a Purdue student with terminal bone cancer who had predicted a Boiler victory. It was an amazing night and one of the best games in Purdue football history.

After Ohio State, Purdue needed one more win for a 6-6 record and bowl eligibility. Minnesota blew out the Boilers in a classic letdown game the next week, and Wisconsin eeked out a win in OT.

As it was in 2017, the Old Oaken Bucket game against Indiana was for bowl eligibility. And as it was in 2017, Purdue won and went to a bowl.

After the bowl game, Louisville was looking for a coach and Jeff Brohm was their #1 target. In the second-biggest upset of the Purdue season, the Boilers ponied up and Brohm decided to stay in West Lafayette.

And then Purdue played in the Music City Bowl against Auburn and lost. I think the final score was 215-14.

A Look Ahead to 2019

2019 Purdue Football Schedule Date Team Date Team August 30 at Nevada September 7 Vanderbilt September 14 TCU September 28 Minnesota October 5 at Penn State October 12 Maryland October 19 at Iowa October 26 Illinois November 2 Nebraska November 9 at Northwestern November 23 at Wisconsin November 30 Indiana

Always gotta love playing a college football game in August. I wish they would start the season in July so that we could have more August games.

Offensively, expect the Boilers to continue to put up a lot of points and yards. Purdue will be lead by QB Elijah Sindelar, who played some last season, but played well down the stretch in 2017 on a torn ACL. The star of the offense is WR Rondale Moore; as freshman last season, Moore recorded 114 receptions and 12 receiving touchdowns. I would say he was the best non-QB offensive player in the conference last season. This season he is joined by highly-rated recruit David Bell at the receiver position.

Defensively, Purdue will be more of a question mark. The addition of highly-rated hometown recruit George Karlaftis should be able to provide some help as a pass rushing DE. DT Lorenzo Neal and LB Markus Bailey are the best returning players. The defensive backfield will probably be the weak point of the unit.

When Talking to a Purdue Fan

Do Mention: Tyler Trent, stepping up financially to keep Jeff Brohm, that Ohio State game, Rondale Moore, the new guys coming in.

Don’t Mention: The Music City Bowl, ACLs.