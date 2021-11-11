Don’t Watch This; Watch That, Week 11: Your Guide to the College Football Schedule is Erasing Our History

At my last visit with certain family members, I was shown an article headline that claimed the Minnesota Historical Society is “Weaponizing History” and told they looked forward to a discussion of its contents at Thanksgiving.

If anyone would like to expose me to COVID around 5pm on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, please do. I mean, I’m happy to head down to the yearly informal class reunion at Jersey’s, but it’d be better for my blood pressure if I could just be exposed in the comfort of my own home.

More on that in a Very Special Thanksgiving DWT;WT.

It has been an exhausting couple weeks of work and travel—last weekend alone I went HOU-DEN-MSP-MKE-MSP-HOU in the span of 5 days—and I don’t have a ton for you here in the way of groundbreaking insight.

What I would like you to do, in the vein of people fearing “revisionist history” being taught by Socialist Marxist Leftist Antifa BLM Communists like me—a generic straight white Catholic dude from the Twin Cities suburbs—is continue to educate yourself. Layer knowledge on top of knowledge. That, after all, is what leads to fears that we’re “erasing” or “revising” our history: “erasing” history is no more than the fear that people will discover some history that was actually erased, rather intentionally, tens or hundreds of years ago.

They’ll discover that Native children’s histories and languages were literally beaten out of them at boarding schools like the Carlisle Indian School—and really not want you to talk about how similar schools existed across the Midwest and the West:

1: Carlisle Indian School (Carlisle, PA)

5: Genoa Indian Industrial School (Genoa, NE)

8: Wittenberg Indian School (Wittenburg, WI)

9: Morris Indian Boarding School (Morris, MN—today U. of Minnesota-Morris, where Native students attend tuition-free, a policy to be extended throughout the U of M system)

14: Pierre Indian School (Pierre, SD)

16: Flandreau School (Flandreau, SD)

20: Pipestone Indian School (Pipestone, MN)

21: Mt. Pleasant Indian Industrial Boarding School (Mt. Pleasant, MI)

22: Tomah Indian School (Tomah, WI)

24: Rapid City Indian School (Rapid City, SD)

25: St. Joseph’s Indian School (Chamberlain, SD)

They’ll discover that, in addition to the de facto segregationist housing practices of redlining that we’ve looked at before on Mapping Inequality, people of color, Jews, and other marginalized communities were explicitly, intentionally, consciously excluded from the comfortable suburban and urban homes of their communities.

Below I’ve included the Mapping Prejudice map, created by Kevin Ehrman of the Mapping Prejudice Project using resources from the University of Minnesota. These maps visualize data called racial housing covenants, language written into the deeds of properties that restricted to whom those properties might be sold. While ruled unconstitutional in 1948’s Shelley v. Kramer and unenforceable today, the language remains in some deeds in cities like Houston, as the Houston Chronicle recently profiled, and the pernicious effects of segregating and excluding people on account of their race contributed to racial housing trends and practices that persisted through the 1960s in places like Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood and into the modern day.

Here’s where they were in Minneapolis (to read the text itself, you’ll have to click the Mapping Prejudice link and learn something—the horror):

Only a couple maps that I’m aware of have really begun to map and track those racial housing covenants, but they’re worth your time:

Feel free to share others that you’ve looked at or used in the comments. (They’ll likely find their way into my Spring Semester syllabus, though I’m not crediting StinkMaster69 of Off Tackle Empire dot com in any written University document.)

More broadly, though, you’ll likely see me working through some of this stuff in the coming weeks. The concept of “erasing history” or “revising history” is one I’m particularly tired of. I can’t begin to imagine the feelings of those communities who have actually been historically, actively, intentionally erased.

Poll Do you even read the intro, or am I wasting my time?

Yes and no.

Yes and yes.

Thursday Evening

Don’t Watch This

{CONMEBOL} Paraguay vs. Chile [5pm, FuboSports]

{CONMEBOL} Brazil vs. Colombia [6:30pm, Fox Soccer Plus]

{CONMEBOL} Peru vs. Bolivia [8pm, FuboSports]

Watch That

6:30pm | ESPN | Pitt -6.5 | O/U 73

{MHKY} Michigan at Penn State

7:30pm | BTN, Fox Sports App

Men’s Basketball of Interest

George Washington at #21 Maryland

5:30pm | BTN | MD -17.5 | O/U 142

CSU Fullerton at San Jose State

9pm | Mountain West Network | CSUF -6 | O/U 144.5

Northern Colorado Bears at Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors

10:59pm | ESPN+ | UNC -2.5 | O/U 137.5 | Outrigger Hotels Rainbow Classic

{FFA Cup} South Melbourne vs. Melbourne City [2:30am, ESPN+]

Kind of rough that the Tim Miles Era in San Jose begins with him a 6-point home dog to a team projected to finish around sixth in the Big West.

Want a full basketball schedule and Big Ten takes? Check out our weekly Big Ten basketball open thread:

I have to say, for how wonderful it is that we’re getting MACtion on Tuesday and Wednesday night, it’s complete shit that we don’t have adequate levels of FUNBELTing on Thursdays.

This week, thankfully, we get a small reprieve, since Pitt is—well, Pitt, and North Carolina showed in its upset of Wake Forest last weekend that defense is, indeed, optional in Chapel Hill.

Poll Thursday night! Hello! I'll be watching from Groveland Tap, but what should I turn on?

Baltimore-Miami

College Basketball

College Hockey

Some soccer, you freak

Friday Evening

Don’t Watch This

{MHKY} Wisconsin at Notre Dame [6:30pm, NBCSN]

{MHKY} Ohio State at Minnesota [6:30pm, BTN+]

{CONMEBOL} Uruguay vs. Argentina [5pm, FuboSports]

{CONCACAF} Honduras vs. Panama [7:05pm, Paramount+]

{CONCACAF} Canada vs. Costa Rica [8:05pm, Paramount+]

{CONCACAF} El Salvador vs. Jamaica [9pm, Paramount+]

Watch That

Wyoming Cowboys at Boise State Broncos

8pm | FS1 | Boise -13.5 | O/U 48.5

{MBB} Western Kentucky vs. Minnesota

5:30pm | ESPNU | Asheville Championship

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers!

USMNT vs. Mexico

8:10pm | ESPN

B1G Volleyball

#9 Purdue at #4 Wisconsin

7pm | BTN+

#15 Penn State at Michigan

6pm | BTN+

{FFA Cup} Blacktown City Demons vs. Central Coast Mariners [12am, ESPN+]

Dumb that all the volleyball is hidden behind BTN+.

In the football arena, I have two takes to offer you:

For all the College Football Playoff outrage over Cincinnati, I have cooled on the Bearcats. I just don’t find them particularly interesting. Note to G5 teams wanting to be considered in MY Top 5—play fast, stupid, enjoyable football! (Go Coogs.) You’re still not making the CFP, unfortunately, but at least you’ll be entertaining!

Wyoming is a fun, dumb throwback and I wish Craig Bohl would’ve gotten a shot in the Big Ten. Take last week against Colorado State in BORDER WAR: the ‘Pokes ran the ball 56 times for 385 yards, and latest Big Brute QB Levi Williams (6’5”, 225) threw it only 16 times for 92 yards on 9 completions...but 2 TDs and 0 scores while running 12 times for 116 and a TD. That’s beautiful! Wonder if Nebraska would ever give him a call...

Poll Don't even know what I'm asking in this poll:

Just Cincy-USF

Just Boise-Wyoming

USMNT-Mexico for me!

Big Ten Volleyball

Saturday Morning

Don’t Watch This

{CAF} Liberia vs. Nigeria [10am, ESPN+]

{CAF} Equatorial Guinea vs. Tunisia [10am, ESPN+]

{CAF} Cape Verde Islands vs. Central African Republic [10am, ESPN+]

{UEFA} Norway vs. Latvia [11am, ESPN+]

{UEFA} Turkey vs. Gibraltar [11am, ESPN3]

Watch That

11am | ABC | Mich -1.5 | O/U 48.5

UCF Citronauts at SMU Mustangs

11am | ESPNU | SMU -7 | O/U 60.5

Sometimes during the week I’ll gather together tweets to throw into this article. This week, no context, all I had compiled was this:

LMFAOOOOOO this might be the greatest quote of all time pic.twitter.com/iHhpEk46b9 — Noah Terranova (@TerranovaNoah) November 4, 2021

So there’s that.

Poll Good morning.

UCF-SMU, gimme some points to wake up to

My Big Ten team is playing at this time

Saturday Afternoon

Don’t Watch This

{CPL} Edmonton vs. Forge [1pm, Fox Soccer Plus]

{UEFA} Wales vs. Belarus [1:45pm, ESPN3]

{UEFA} Belgium vs. Estonia [1:45pm, ESPN+]

{UEFA} France vs. Kazakhstan [1:45pm, ESPN+]

{UEFA} Montenegro vs. Netherlands [1:45pm, ESPN+]

Watch That

#4 South Dakota State Jackrabbits at #19 South Dakota Coyotes

1pm | ESPN+ | DAKOTA SHOWDOWN SERIES

Three Vomiting Emojis Game of the Week

2:30pm | BTN | Iowa -5.5 | O/U 37

UTEP Miners at North Texas Mean Green

3pm | ESPN+ | UTEP -1 | O/U 55

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Tulane Green Wave

3pm | ESPNU | Tulsa -3 | O/U 55.5

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at UNLV Rebels

3pm | Stadium | Hawaii -3.5 | O/U 56.5

It always feels weird when you see Hawaii playing a game before the evening. Transgressive, even, though they’re in the Mountain West and if Colorado State wanted they could play Hawaii in Fort Collins at 11am their time, which would put the ‘Bows on TV here at noon.

I think that’s how time zones work, anyway.

There is a smattering of games at 3pm and later that all have the potential to be very dumb—Arkansas State-ULM feels like it should be exceptionally stupid, and yet I’ve not watched enough of either team yet this year to tell you either way.

Two teams I have watched enough of are the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Iowa Hawkeyes, and this game better be every bit as assy as it’s supposed to be.

Poll Saturday afternoon! I'm probably taking pictures at a winery or something, you're watching...

UTEP-UNT, which I’ve just realized spells UTE PUNT and does the pac-12 know about this

Tulsa-Tulane, the colorful disaster bowl

Bows-Rebs

Gophers-Hawkeyes, the under, and a whooooooole lotta booze

M Big Ten team is playing at this time

Saturday Evening

Don’t Watch This

{USL} Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Birmingham Legion [6pm, ESPN+]

{USL} Louisville City vs. Charlotte Independence [6:30pm, ESPN+]

Watch That

Air Force Falcons at Colorado State Rams

6pm | CBSSN | AFA -2.5 | O/U 45

#16 NC State Wolfpack at #12 Wake Forest Demon Deacons

6:30pm | ACCN | Wake -1.5 | O/U 66.5

I’m trying to decide whether it’s my own detachment from college football in a season where Northwestern is bound to finish dead last in the BigTen that’s meant I don’t give a shit about College Gameday, or whether it’s just that the property has become less valuable or watched now that B1G N00D SATURDAY is another outlet for my viewing pleasure.

I say that because I assume Gameday is going to The Grove for A&M-Ole Miss, and I give nary a fig.

With that in mind, we need to talk about the Air Force-Colorado State rivalry, in which these two Colorado institutions play for the RAM-FALCON TROPHY.

Is it a giant ram and giant falcon atop a pedestal?

A sort of ram-falcon hybrid, a la the Platypus Trophy?

Well, it comes close to a bitchin’ wildlife panorama, but then...

Make the ram and falcon both 200% larger, Mountain West Conference, and then we’ll talk.

Poll Saturday night's alright for

NC State-Wake Forest

Some other football game

It’s late and I’m drunk...

Don’t Watch This

{USL} San Antonio vs. Rio Grande Valley [8pm, ESPN+]

{USL} Orange County SC vs. Oakland Roots [9pm, ESPN+]

Watch That

Nevada Wolf Pack at #22 San Diego State Aztecs

9:30pm | CBSSN | SDSU -2.5 | O/U 46

Utah State Aggies at San Jose State Spartans

9:30pm | FS1 | SJSU -4.5 | O/U 57

{NISA} LA Force vs. Detroit City FC

9pm | Eleven Sports

Actually a decent amount of intrigue in one of the Don’t Watch This games, too—the Cougs could throw the whole Pac-12 North (and College Football Playoff) landscape into disarray if they get past Oregon. The Ducks sit just a game above the Cougs at 5-1, and this win would give Wazzu the tiebreak on a run-in (Arizona, @Washington) that would lend itself to Oregon being denied even a sniff at a season-saving Pac-12 Championship Game win.

While San Jose State could still go bowling with a win over Fresno next week, this home date with Utah State is their best chance at getting to 6 wins. Pray for Brent Brennan and the boys.

Nevada-San Diego State is a glorified play-in game to the Mountain West Championship (at 4-1, they’re a half-game ahead of 4-2 Fresno), so that’s an obvious Watch That, too.

Poll It's late, I'm drunk, and I'm watching...

Utah State-San Jose State

Some soccer

Wazzu-Oregon

College basketball, maybe?

whatever the bar has on

Here’s your college football open thread for Thursday and Friday, if you want it. Behave.