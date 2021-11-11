Can Purdue Football Pull Off The Unthinkable? Can Michigan State Keep Mel Tucker? Week 11 Preview

With Illinois and Nebraska getting an extra bye week to tune up for the closing stretches of the Sickos Big Ten West Tie Scenario, the rest of the race will continue to take shape.
BUT FIRST!
- Northwestern’s 34-game losing streak will never be approached
- Michigan State is going to face stiff competition for their own head coach
- How could the Selection Committee further break Cincinnati’s heart?
- Jerry Kill is following the Jerry Kill Script perfectly. Just don’t let him into the building.
- Mike Leach antics!
And then, B1G Questions!
- Can Maryland exploit Michigan State’s vulnerability to passing?
- Can Purdue’s resurgent defense contain Ohio State enough to give them a chance?
- Can Indiana move the ball against anyone anymore?
- Who will be the one to trip on the Northwestern lego and why is it always Illinois?
- Can Michigan impose their will on Penn State while making sure they get plenty of backup QB snaps?
- Who starts for Iowa? Does Floyd of Rosedale reach 30 points?
