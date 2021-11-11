OTE’s Full Big Ten Basketball Predictions and All-Big Ten Preseason Team

Slightly late to get these full preseason predictions to you? No matter.

Outside a mostly-expected Sparty loss to Kansas and a slightly-less-expected Nebraska loss at the hands paws of the Western Illinois Leathernecks, the results of the opening two days of Big Ten basketball shouldn’t have changed these results too much.

With a big week of content—I don’t know that OTE has ever dropped 8 articles in a non-game day before—we’re just going to print our full predictions here, unencumbered by much in the way of text:

OTE’s Preseason All-B1G Team

There were 8 voters, 6 of whom filled out a full ballot. A first-place vote was worth 3 points, a second-place 2, and a third-place 1.

One writer voted only for the First and Second Team All-B1G, and one voted only for the top three players. I don’t know why, you’re not paying for this content, and no one’s actually getting physical awards here, so take a deep breath.

First Team

C Kofi Cockburn, Illinois* (24 pts, 8 FPV)

F Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (23 pts, 7 FPV)

C Hunter Dickinson, Michigan (21 pts, 7 FPV)

F EJ Liddell, Ohio State (20 pts, 4 FPV)

G Jaden Ivey, Purdue (17 pts, 5 FPV)

Second Team

G Andre Curbelo, Illinois (15 pts)

F Ron Harper, Jr., Rutgers (14 pts)

F Trevion Williams, Purdue (10 pts)

G Geo Baker, Rutgers (10 pts)

G Eric Ayala, Maryland (9 pts)

Third Team

C Zach Edey, Purdue (8 pts)

F Malik Hall, Michigan State (6 pts)

F Keegan Murray, Iowa (5 pts)

F Caleb Houstan, Michigan (4 pts)

F Pete Nance, Northwestern (4 pts)

OTE’s Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois Fighting Illini (not unanimous)

Projected Big Ten Records and Standings

No, I don’t care about significant figures.

Illinois Fighting Illini: 23.6-6.6 (14-6 B1G)

High: 25-5 (15-5)

25-5 (15-5) Low: 20-10 (12-8)

High: 22-9 (12-8)

22-9 (12-8) Low: 19-12 (10-10)

High: 22-9 (12-8)

22-9 (12-8) Low: 14-17 (5-15)

High: 24-7 (13-7)

24-7 (13-7) Low: 18-13 (11-9)

High: 27-4 (16-4)

27-4 (16-4) Low: 25-6 (15-5)

Michigan State Spartans: 22.9-8.1 (14.1-5.9 B1G)

High: 24-7 (16-4)

24-7 (16-4) Low: 21-10 (12-8)

High: 10-20 (3-17)

10-20 (3-17) Low: 8-22 (2-18)

High: 16-15 (8-12)

16-15 (8-12) Low: 12-19 (4-16)

High: 19-12 (10-10)

19-12 (10-10) Low: 12-19 (4-16)

Ohio State Buckeyes: 22.6-8.4 (13-7-6.3 B1G)

High: 25-6 (13-5)

25-6 (13-5) Low: 21-10 (13-7)

High: 19-12 (10-10)

19-12 (10-10) Low: 13-18 (4-16)

High: 27-4 (16-4)

27-4 (16-4) Low: 25-6 (15-5)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights: 18.2-12.8 (8-12 B1G)*

High: 22-9 (11-9)

22-9 (11-9) Low: 0-31 (0-20)

0-31 (0-20) Non-Misdreavus Low: 13-18 (3-17)

13-18 (3-17) Non-Stew Low: 16-15 (6-14)

*For the averages, misdreavus’s ranking was omitted; Stew’s was not.

High: 19-12 (10-10)

19-12 (10-10) Low: 14-17 (7-13)

Projected Standings

Full Projections and Predictions

There you have it! Be sure to praise us in the comments, check out those predictions articles, and join the conversation on our weekly basketball preview and recap articles (here’s the one for November 9-11)! You can always keep up with our OTE basketball coverage, too, by bookmarking the OTE basketball hub: offtackleempire.com/basketball.

Thanks for making OTE one of your homes for Big Ten basketball coverage! Stick around and join the conversation.