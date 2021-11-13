Week 11: B1G Early Game Thread

(6) Michigan Wolverines at Penn State Nittany Lions
11am | ABC | MICH -1.5 | O/U 48.5
Northwestern Wildcats at (18) wisconsin badgers
11am | ESPN2 | wisc -24.5 | O/U 41
Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Indiana Hoosiers
11am | BTN | IND -7 | O/U 42
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
NOTE: Game Threads will drop at 830 and 230. All times GTZ.
Sonnet XXX
When to the sessions of sweet silent thought
I summon up remembrance of things past,
I sigh the lack of many a thing I sought,
And with old woes new wail my dear time’s waste:
Then can I drown an eye, unused to flow,
For precious friends hid in death’s dateless night,
And weep afresh love’s long since cancell’d woe,
And moan the expense of many a vanish’d sight:
Then can I grieve at grievances foregone,
And heavily from woe to woe tell o’er
The sad account of fore-bemoaned moan,
Which I new pay as if not paid before.
But if the while I think on thee, dear friend,
All losses are restored and sorrows end.
