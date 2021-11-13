Indiana Pregame #10: Oh, You’re Still Here?

Holy cow, what a day. What a week really. It’s Friday night at 10:30 and it dawned on me I forgot to write this. Like I said last week, I’ll keep it brief. We play Rutgers. We both suck. Rutgers sucks less than they have in years past. We suck more. Let’s see how it shakes out.

History and Fun Facts

History

The Indiana Hoosiers lost the first two matchups with the ‘gers in 2014 and 2015.

Indiana is riding the heater in this series winning the last 5 games.

Last year, Rutgers had an awesome lateral play called back that might have swung the game in their favor.

Fun Facts

Rutgers basketball is undefeated at the time of writing this.

Rutgers currently has more football wins than Indiana.

Rutgers is located in New Jersey.

Things to Watch

1) Something Else

Seriously, I’m about as die hard an Indiana football fan as it gets. This game isn’t worth watching. I assume the stadium is going to be pretty empty. I honestly expect Indiana to get beat. Unless you’re betting on the game or need a reason to drink heavily, don’t watch this game.

2) Will Nick Sheridan get strung up the highest flagpole in D1 sports by his underwear?

If you do watch, you’re probably watching because you want to see if Tom Allen will abandon LEO for a hot second and tear into his offensive coordinator. It happened last week. I expect that if something ridiculously stupid happens, say Indiana loses and only scores 2 or 3 scores, Sheridan might be ejected into the sun with 2 games left.

3) The back of my eyelids

This game would be a good nap game. Kick back at noon tomorrow and fall asleep by 12:15. You’ve earned it.

Do We Even Care?

Yes, we do care. Just not about this season. I want our younger guys to get some reps, nobody get hurt, and let’s go ahead and kneel for two games. Then take a shot at the bucket and call it a year. Whatcha think?

Gametime: 11/13 – 12:00 PM EST – BTN