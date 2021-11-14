The Weekly Mailbag Rumbles Onward - with your help.

Good evening! Happy whateverthehell it is. As you are undoubtedly aware, OUR RUTGERS are only 1 win away from Bowl eligibility. I don’t know about anyone else, but this is probably the most confounding part of this new world to me.

As we give thanks for this absolutely ridiculous turn of events, it’s also time to start gearing up on Thanksgiving questions. “Should I force my family to watch the Egg Bowl instead of a 3rd NFL Game,” “What’s the best way to secretly poison an uncle that’s talking politics”, and “What kind of pie should I get.” These are all great, and potentially will be added over the next two weeks as we approach America’s Greatest Holiday. Fire away with more, and we’ll do our best to answer them...eventually.

Good night and have a pleasant tomorrow.