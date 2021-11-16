Midweek MACtion, College Football Playoff Rankings Open Thread

Week 2 of MACtion...left something to be desired, weirdly?

Miami Hydroxide cruised to a 45-18 win over Buffalo behind a 21/28, 351, and 4 TD performance from Brett Gabbert. The Bulls have a good runner in Dylan McDuffie, but Kyle Vantrease has not lived up to expectations at QB.

At least Western Michigan-Akron was fun and stupid—a late TD pass from Kaleb Eleby to Corey Crooms helped the Broncos escape the Zips amid a combined 30-point fourth quarter. The Broncos’ Sean Tyler also had three TDs, one each on the ground, through the air, and on a kick return.

I don’t know why Eastern Michigan puts it together and looks competent for so long, then falls apart down the stretch. Ben Bryant threw it 57 times, completing 41 for 354 and a TD, but threw a bad pick and was generally responsible for the Eagles’ offense, because they couldn’t get started on the ground against...Ohio. OHIO, guys. Kurtis Rourke didn’t need to throw much because the Bobcats controlled the game on the ground, but he went 9/17 for 230 and 3 TDs anyway. Three big pass plays (33 to Isiah Cox, 66 to Cameron Odom, 40 to Demontre Tuggle) for TDs, with the latter two being those guys’ only receptions of the day. Woof. Eagles stay bowl-eligible at 6-4, but this is a team on the chopping block even at 6-6—they need at least another win and SURE can’t drop another at the Factory.

Bowling Green is bad, and Toledo RB Bryant Koback reminded us of that as the Rockets romped to a 49-17 win in the Battle for the I-75 Trophy.

Central Michigan used a 26-point second quarter to take the lead on Kent State at halftime, then added two scores in each of the final frames as the Flashes had no answer for Chips RB Lew Nichols (215, 4 TDs).

Only the Bronze Stalk truly thrilled, because the Bronze Stalk always thrills. Balls Tate fell to Northern Illinois, 30-29, on a last-second 32-yarder by MAC kicker of the year John Richardson. The one featured 13 points—three scoring plays—in the final 2:42, with an uneven day from QBs Drew Plitt (11/26 for 126 and a TD) and Rocky Lombardi (23/38 for 264, a TD, and an INT) but a GREAT 49-yard QB punt from Lombardi.

On second thought, maybe MACtion never truly disappoints.

I think we had fun last week in this article, talking about both the MAC and the second stupid iteration of the very stupid College Football Playoff rankings, so we’re gonna try to run it back.

As usual, there’s Big Ten basketball happening tonight! If you’d like to talk about the Gavitt Games, the Big East, anything like that, I’m so sorry you already read about all that MACtion:

Here’s another thread for your discussion/perusal of the night’s college football—both the MACtion and the rankings.

College Football Playoff Rankings Show

Date: Tuesday, November 16

Time: 6pm CT

TV: ESPN (streaming too, I’d bet)

My guess:

That Oklahoma projection last week doesn’t look too good anymore.

Here’s a place where you can talk about those things or, just in general, the sports of the week! We’ll keep this thread open and pinned as a place to talk about all things MACtion and college football for the next couple nights, and we’ll be sure to update with the CFP rankings as they become available.

Midweek MACtion Schedule

MNW’s Week 2 Performance:

Miami 31, Buffalo 28 (actual: Bases, 45-18)

WMU 41, Akron 14 (actual: Broncos, 45-40)

EMU 35, Ohio 17 (actual: Ohio, 34-26)

Toledo 41, Bowling Green 24 (actual: Toledo, 49-17)

NIU 27, Balls 21 (actual: NIU, 30-29)

Kent 45, CMU 42 (actual: CMU, 54-30)

4-2 (total: 6-5 on the year), but I promise to do better this time.

Here are the MAC standings, to give you an idea of how much is up for grabs—with two games left (and I absolutely will not check my math here) literally anyone can win the West, while Kent State and Miami-Ohio are tied atop the East at 4-2 with...3-7 Ohio (who’s 3-3 in conference) just a game back.

MACtion!

Tuesday, November 16

Toledo Rockets (5-5, 3-3 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (3-7, 3-3)

6pm | ESPN+ | Toledo -7 | O/U 58

Northwestern ran all over the Bobcats. Bryant Koback is a very good running back to the point that even though Kurtis Rourke and Ohio’s offense should probably have convinced me by now, I still wish to disrespect Tim Albin’s gang. Rockets, 38-28.

Western Michigan Broncos (6-4, 3-3) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-3)

6:30pm | ESPN2 | WMU -5.5 | O/U 66

Remember when I said the Eagles needed to hold serve at home? Uh...

Anywho, the reassurance for EMU here should be that Western is going to give up yards through the air to Ben Bryant. The question is whether the Eagles can actually keep RB Sean Tyler in check and stop big play threats like Skyy Moore. I’m not optimistic, which is usually when the Eagles surprise me. Here’s hoping. WMU, 48-41.

Bowling Green Falcons (3-7, 1-5) at Miami Hydroxide Redhawks (5-5, 4-2)

7pm | ESPNU | M(OH) -17 | O/U 51.5

I love all my special MACtion children equally, but...

Maybe Bowling Green just airs it out with Matt McDonald all game and sticks around in this one. I...uh...will be over here, not holding my breath. Fightin’ Bases, 35-17.

Wednesday, November 17

Northern Illinois Huskies (7-3, 5-1) at Buffalo Bulls (4-6, 2-4)

6pm | ESPN2 | NIU -1.5 | O/U 61

I guess the oddsmakers, like me, look at this game and think “Buffalo’s not actually THAT bad, right?” McDuffie’s still a helluva back and, assuming the Bulls have bottomed out at the QB spot, there has to be some bounce-back in a matchup of two teams who should’ve been the conference’s best. Huskies, 34-31.

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-4, 4-2) at Balls Tate Robotbirds (5-5, 3-3)

6pm | ESPNU | Balls -2 | O/U 59.5

This one feels like it should be the MACtioniest game of the week. The Chips have the more consistent offense (Lew Nichols III is a damn stud, y’all, and Daniel Richardson is quietly a really efficient QB) but Drew Plitt and the Robotbirds just seem to find a way to be in the discussion at the end of the day.

Shame this one starts at the same time as NIU-UB, because both could have some damn fireworks. Chips, 45-44.

Not Actually MACtion, Broke the Rules

Saturday, November 20

Kent State Golden Flashes (5-5, 4-2) at Akron Zips (2-8, 1-5)

11am | ESPN+ | Kent -13 | O/U 74.5

IT’S WAGON WHEEL WEEK!

Shame these two broke the rules and played a bitchin’ game on a Saturday morning when no one will see it—except the fans, but if college football is suddenly about what fans want, then I don’t even know what we’re doing here.

I’d consider the over on this 74.5 total. Flashes, 56-31.

Here’s your open thread for the next two days’ games! We’ll update with tweets on the College Football Playoff rankings as they become available, so feel free to talk about those in the meantime, too.

While you’re here, as well, consider giving a click to our friends at Hustle Belt! They’ve previewed these games in a lot more depth than me, and they’re good guys and gals who deserve your support, too.

Thanks for patronizing OTE, as always. If you're looking for the college basketball open thread, be sure to hit that up here. Usual gamethread rules apply, otherwise—behave, and Happy MACtion!