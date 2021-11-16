 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Penn State and Minnesota Melt Down To 6-4 As The Conference Title Race Takes Shape: Week 11 Recap

New, 1 comment

With two weeks left, there are still several teams alive in each division, but only two control their fate

By Thumpasaurus and Green Akers
Syndication: HawkCentral Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

On paper, we weren’t supposed to watch that much football, since one of us was getting married.

I still watched a fair amount though, so I suppose I didn’t go full OTE.

Penn State and Minnesota have gone from division contenders in mid-October to 6-4 with losing streaks involving Illinois. How’s this happened? Let’s look at the week that was.

  • What’s the long-term prognosis for Indiana now? Things have gone spectacularly off the rails; how do you recover from this?
  • Rutgers officially has its winningest season since its first in the Big Ten back in 2014. Can Greg Schiano get one more?
  • Does it really matter who Northwestern plays at quarterback anymore?
  • Has Wisconsin’s offense stabilized or have they merely benefitted from weaker competition than they had to start the season?
  • Should Minnesota perhaps return to the formula that last won consecutive Floyd of Rosedale games? I’d certainly like them to take a crack at it.
  • How much of a difference does Alex Padilla really make?
  • I’ll stop talking about Mike Locksley and the 2008 Illinois homecoming game when he stops replicating that offensive performance every single week.
  • Did the AP poll and the Committee rank Purdue to protect Ohio State from Unranked Purdue?
  • So is Penn State closer to the 2020 edition than we thought? Execution is such a huge problem, and they still can’t run the ball.
  • Jim Harbaugh regains the series lead against James Franklin. His coaching staff gambles appear to have paid off. Do they have anything for Ohio State?

Loading comments...