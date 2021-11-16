Penn State and Minnesota Melt Down To 6-4 As The Conference Title Race Takes Shape: Week 11 Recap

On paper, we weren’t supposed to watch that much football, since one of us was getting married.
I still watched a fair amount though, so I suppose I didn’t go full OTE.
Penn State and Minnesota have gone from division contenders in mid-October to 6-4 with losing streaks involving Illinois. How’s this happened? Let’s look at the week that was.
- What’s the long-term prognosis for Indiana now? Things have gone spectacularly off the rails; how do you recover from this?
- Rutgers officially has its winningest season since its first in the Big Ten back in 2014. Can Greg Schiano get one more?
- Does it really matter who Northwestern plays at quarterback anymore?
- Has Wisconsin’s offense stabilized or have they merely benefitted from weaker competition than they had to start the season?
- Should Minnesota perhaps return to the formula that last won consecutive Floyd of Rosedale games? I’d certainly like them to take a crack at it.
- How much of a difference does Alex Padilla really make?
- I’ll stop talking about Mike Locksley and the 2008 Illinois homecoming game when he stops replicating that offensive performance every single week.
- Did the AP poll and the Committee rank Purdue to protect Ohio State from Unranked Purdue?
- So is Penn State closer to the 2020 edition than we thought? Execution is such a huge problem, and they still can’t run the ball.
- Jim Harbaugh regains the series lead against James Franklin. His coaching staff gambles appear to have paid off. Do they have anything for Ohio State?
Loading comments...