Hi! I figured I’d take a tour of all the cities where the 2021 Kansas Jayhawks have won a football game.

Only Lawrence, KS, to go.

In slightly more seriousness: I’m in Austin for about 24 more hours. Took a quick research trip in between teaching days, and I’ve already been spoiled by our own Jesse Collins with a trip to Loro for some brisket, wonton chips, sesame noodles, chicken karaage, and God knows what else.

Now I’m at Batch, east of UT, enjoying a sausage-jalapeno-and-cheese kolache, a coffee, and...oh yeah, they brew their own beer, too:

But you have other recommendations and I don’t have much time to write this. No soccer, volleyball, or wrestling recommendations, either—and did you hear we have basketball content here, too?

Leave me recommendations for Austin in the comments.

Thursday Evening

Don’t Watch This

{MBB} Alabama State at Iowa (-27.5, O/U 151.5) [6pm, BTN]

{MBB} Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern (-24.5, O/U 146) [8pm, BTN]

Watch That

6:30pm | ESPN | Lou -19.5 | O/U 60.5

5:30pm | FS1 | OSU -2.5 | O/U 135.5

{MBB} Rutgers Scarlet Knights at DePaul Blue Demons

7:30pm | FS1 | Rutgers -3.5 | O/U 134.5

Some truly sick shit tonight. Over/under on Super Bowl references in Pats-Falcons at 4.5.

Poll I stuff my face full of barbecue, you watch... Louisville-Duke SICKO SHIT TIME

Gavitt Games?

Other Big Ten basketball

No, really, I ENJOY a Brady-less New England and a Falcons team that just lost by 40

Text me your address and I’ll meet you for beers, MNW vote view results 0% Louisville-Duke SICKO SHIT TIME (0 votes)

0% Gavitt Games? (0 votes)

0% Other Big Ten basketball (0 votes)

0% No, really, I ENJOY a Brady-less New England and a Falcons team that just lost by 40 (0 votes)

0% Text me your address and I’ll meet you for beers, MNW (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Friday Evening

Don’t Watch This

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (-16.5, O/U 50.5) [7pm, CBSSN]

Arizona Wildcats at Washington State Cougars (-14.5, O/U 52.5) [8pm, Pac-12]

{MBB} Hofstra Pride at #20 Maryland [5:30pm, FS1]

Watch That

Memphis Tigers at #24 Houston Cougars

8pm | ESPN2 | UH -9.5 | O/U 60.5

Air Force Falcons at Nevada Wolf Pack

8pm | FS1 | Nevada -2 | O/U 52.5

#19 San Diego State Aztecs at UNLV Rebels

10:30pm | CBSSN | SDSU -11 | O/U 41

{MBB} #4 Michigan at UNLV

11:30pm | ESPN2 | Roman Main Event

I get to tailgate at the UH-Memphis game. Will report back.

The Mountain West has really been where the interest is at this year—though San Diego State needs to run the table and have BYU slip up (along with Cincinnati making it to the College Football Playoff) to have any hope of the NY6, it’s an outside shot...for Brady Hoke. Of all people.

UNLV is bad, but the Rebels have a laaaate game here and SDSU hasn’t won a game by more than a score since beating New Mexico 31-7 back on October 9. While the Rebs are Lobo-level bad, this one could keep us titillated into the wee hours of the morning...

...and then the Australian soccer starts. Right? Aussie soccer has moved to Paramount Plus and is now dead to me. Long live weird basketball late at night!

Poll Poll Memphis-Houston

Air Force-Nevada

SDSU-UNLV

Basketball

I’m mad you didn’t include another sport that would’ve cost you about 20 minutes of archives work, MNW vote view results 0% Memphis-Houston (0 votes)

0% Air Force-Nevada (0 votes)

0% SDSU-UNLV (0 votes)

0% Basketball (0 votes)

0% I’m mad you didn’t include another sport that would’ve cost you about 20 minutes of archives work, MNW (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Saturday Morning

Don’t Watch This

{EPL} Liverpool vs. Arsenal [11:30am, NBC]

Watch That

11am | ESPN | Clemson -4 | O/U 56.5

South Florida Bulls at Tulane Green Wave

11am | ESPN+ | Tulane -5.5 | O/U 60.5

Kent State Golden Flashes at Akron Zips

11am | ESPN+ | Kent -13.5 | O/U 75

{Bundesliga} Union Berlin vs. Hertha Berlin [11:30am, ESPN+]

The Wrigley field game is not only not on a national network, it’ll barely be seen by anyone east of Indiana because it’s farmed out to a regional production of BTN.

Great work, Jim Phillips! You really fucking killed it on the exposure here!

Poll I’m more furious about Wrigley by the second. Wake Forest-Clemson

USF-Tulane

WAGON WHEEL

THE BERLIN DERBY

some big ten football shit vote view results 0% Wake Forest-Clemson (0 votes)

0% USF-Tulane (0 votes)

0% WAGON WHEEL (0 votes)

0% THE BERLIN DERBY (0 votes)

0% some big ten football shit (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Saturday Afternoon

Don’t Watch This

Watch That

SMU Mustangs at #5 Cincinnati Bearcats

2:30pm | ESPN | Cincy -11.5 | O/U 65

UAB Blazers at #22 UTSA Roadrunners

2:30pm | ESPN+ | UTSA -4.5 | O/U 53.5

3pm | FOX | UCLA -3 | O/U 65.5

{MBB} #18 North Carolina vs. #6 Purdue

3pm | ESPNNews | Cheez-It Hall of Fame Tip-Off, Uncasville, CT

A blessed Civil ConFLiCT to all who celebrate.

Whether the Trojans can bring Chip Kelly down with them is modestly interesting. Certainly more interesting that the absolute misery that is the Big Ten slate in the afternoon—never forget that in recent memory, Illinois went a whole game against Iowa without kicking off once.

Get well soon, Bert.

Poll An afternoon of games, that is for sure! SMU-Cincy

UAB-UTSA

UCLA-USC

North Carolina-Purdue

my big ten team is playing

anything else vote view results 0% SMU-Cincy (0 votes)

0% UAB-UTSA (0 votes)

0% UCLA-USC (0 votes)

0% North Carolina-Purdue (0 votes)

0% my big ten team is playing (0 votes)

0% anything else (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Saturday Evening

Don’t Watch This

{Liga MX} Santos Laguna vs. Atletico San Luis [7pm, Fox Soccer Plus]

Watch That

6pm | Pac-12 | EVEN | O/U 45.5

6:30pm | ABC | Utah -3 | O/U 59

Wyoming Cowboys at Utah State Aggies

7pm | CBSSN | USU -5.5 | O/U 52.5

Sorry, I said I wouldn’t list anymore Chickenshit Saturday games, and then I put Vandy-Ole Miss up there without thinking. Lane Kiffin should be publicly pilloried for lining up such a sad-sack program ahead of the Egg Bowl.

Please listen to the Texas Tech radio announcers filling their diapers during the Tech-Iowa State game last weekend:

OK. As it turns out I *do* have the Texas Tech radio call that got their announcers suspended by the Big 12. Part one: pic.twitter.com/TSH2NivQCq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 18, 2021

Anywho, I’m sure a legitimate #3 team in the nation would be 3-point dogs at fucking Utah.

Poll G’devening Cal-Furd

Oregon-Utah

Wyoming-Utah State

something else

soccer

god you’re mailing it in

i want barbecue vote view results 0% Cal-Furd (0 votes)

0% Oregon-Utah (0 votes)

0% Wyoming-Utah State (0 votes)

0% something else (0 votes)

0% soccer (0 votes)

0% god you’re mailing it in (0 votes)

0% i want barbecue (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

It’s late and I’m drunk...

Don’t Watch This

UL Monroe Warhawks at LSU Tigers (-29, O/U 57.5) [8pm, ESPN2]

New Mexico Lobos at Boise State Broncos (-27, O/U 48) [8pm, FS1]

{Liga MX} Puebla vs. Chivas [9pm, TUDN]

Watch That

9:30pm | ESPN | ASU -3 | O/U 59.5

Colorado State Rams at Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors

10pm | Team1Sports (mobile/tablet only) | CSU -2 | O/U 54

I just remembered that I got invited to a going-away party on Saturday afternoon for a vague friend/acquaintance from New Zealand who’s going back to New Zealand for the first time in a long time. So that’ll be fun—I hope the bar has Illinois-Iowa on.

The only thing I regret about where I live in Houston is riding the bus drunk back to my apartment. That takes FOREVER.

Poll games Sparky-Beav

Rams-Bows

Warhawks-Tigers

Lobos-Broncos

other soccer

whatever the bar has on

lol i passed out hours ago vote view results 0% Sparky-Beav (0 votes)

0% Rams-Bows (0 votes)

0% Warhawks-Tigers (0 votes)

0% Lobos-Broncos (0 votes)

0% other soccer (0 votes)

0% whatever the bar has on (0 votes)

0% lol i passed out hours ago (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Leave those recommendations. Enjoy the games.