Where We Be, What We Be Drinking: Week 12

As I write this, I’m sitting here watching Thursday Night Football with a beer in hand and the whoosh whoosh of the dishwasher right behind me. This is the most relaxed I’ve been since October. It’s been a tough week for a number of reasons I won’t bore you with here, so I desperately wanted to write something funny here to welcome you all into Friday. I’m sorry though, I just don’t have it in me tonight. I’m cozy and I just took off my walking boot and pants for the first time all day so I’d like to make the map and then just vibe a little bit before bed. If anyone asks I did something funny.

Anyway, it’s time for Where We Be, What We Be Drinking! If you haven’t been here before, you’ll figure out what this is in about 5 seconds. Let’s see what everyone is doing for game day. As most handsome “writer” I get to go first:

Creighton

My foot is still broken, so I’m going to putter around my house complaining all weekend. I got a pretty good haul from John’s Grocery yesterday so there are a few beers I’m pretty excited to try from Prairie Artisan Ales. It’s too hard to stand in the kitchen cooking all on what’s left of the bones in my foot, so I’m just going to order Sam’s Pizza and then maybe try to convince someone to bring me chicken wings.

Green Akers

I will be home, knee deep in post-wedding disorder, tuning in to Beeg Nood hoping for the best but entirely prepared to get after the leaves at any point after about 12:30. The weather has turned cold enough that it’s time to make eggnog, so hopefully I’ll muster the hustle to do that Thursday night so it settles to peak drinkability on Saturday.

RU in VA

Some dad with nothing better to do scheduled a soccer tournament in Baltimore this weekend, so I’ll be running around to that and the first weekend of travel middle school basketball. We’ve been slowly renovating our dining room and are 99% percent done, and the new one comes with a pretty substantial full bar that I’m stocking. I’ll probably be having some type of moscow mule, tequila sunrise, or old-fashioned/manhattan-type drink while watching James Franklin take his contract frustrations out on Greg Schiano.

Pkloa

I’m staying home this weekend in preparation for Thanksgiving, probably do nothing more than grocery shopping. I plan to continue my 2021 Beers Across the Conference tour with a brew that says New Jersey. I’ve settled on Genesee Cream Ale, itself a second rate New York product. I also grabbed a four pack of Flying Fish Blueberry Braggs at the recommendation of RU in VA.

Misdreavus

Children and I are going to volunteer and deliver some thanksgiving meals around the area (and by “around the area,” I mean 20 minutes away). That will take me partly into the game, but let’s be realistic. Either Penn State sleepwalks through this game or Rutgers gets its first win since most of y’all were children. I won’t be missing much.

Boiler Up

I’ll be doing some thanksgiving prep work - making some cheesecake and pumpkin pie while watching Purdue play at my favorite place as the lead in to first “good” basketball opponent of the year for Purdue.

LincolnParkWildcat

Ill be at home with my family in Chicago, drinking some IPAs.

Dead Read

Lovely downtown Lincoln.

MNWildcat

Houston. Probably in EaDo, which is a disgusting name, but likely drinking some good beers at 8th Wonder or True Anomaly. Whether I watch a second of Northwestern football remains up for debate unless someone from the NU Club of Houston tells me where to show up.

Beezer

I’ll be in Boone picking up this year’s Christmas tree and following updates on my phone for Wisconsin in yet another game where the only outcomes are boring (blowout) or bad (anything where Wisconsin doesn’t win by 14+). Looking forward to some leaf peeping, eggnog, outdoor cornhole, and driving two hours home with a 7’ tree tied to the top of my Hyundai Elantra.

Stewmonkey

“So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.” One day I’ll go places and do fun things. One day.

BigRedTwice

Um, I’m kind of over football. I’ve roped boyfriend into moving some shelves out of my mom’s storage unit an hour away, so I think I’ll time that for 2:30 so I don’t have to have yet another sad watching Nebraska underperform just enough to waste their defense’s effort.

Brian Gillis

I’ll be in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Getting an early start on Thanksgiving - and acclimating myself to the weather. Drinking? It’s been awhile since I’ve visited Founders Brewery.

WhiteSpeedReceiver

I’ll be getting prepped to go fly to Portland, Oregon on Sunday to watch the Loons playoff match against the Timbers. Sadly, there wasn’t a flight back from Indianapolis that would allow me to go to the Gophers game and get back in time for that trip.

BuffKomodo

I’ll be in the Queen City to start and then going up to Findlay for Mrs. Komodo’s family Thanksgiving. Swinging by Hinders on the way up for a wing and a beer. Probably something lite as the stomach continues to expand.

