The Big Ten East Is On The Line, Part 1: Week 12 Preview

Two more weeks to decide the divisional races!
But first! Let’s talk about the national scene!
- The Big XII has quite the parting gift for Texas and Oklahoma.
- Should Rocky Lombardi start for a Big Ten school next year?
- How does the committee eventually justify jumping Notre Dame over Cincinnati?
- What’s it gonna take for Stanford to tank Oregon’s playoff hopes by being so bad the loss can’t be ignored?
- Washington fires Jimmy Lake and Butch Davis fires FIU
Meanwhile, In The Big Ten!
- Is there any hope for the worst pass defense in the country against Ohio State’s receiving corps? Andrew picks C.J. Stroud as a fantasy QB hoping to at least get something out of him torching the Spartans.
- Can Kenneth Walker at least get invited to New York to watch Bama Guy Or Ohio State Guy Or Maybe Georgia Guy win?
- When will November Northwestern show up and why is the answer “against Illinois?”
- Can Northwestern’s underrated secondary make things interesting against a Purdue team that struggles to run the ball?
- Why I think Rutgers beating Penn State on the road is by no means unthinkable
- Why I also think Illinois beating Iowa is within the realm of possibility
- Why I backtracked on that thought and picked Iowa to win big.
- How does Nebraska dominate the second half and lose by single digits THIS week?
- What else are we watching in college football this year?
Give us a listen or you’ll find yourself woefully unprepared for football, and you will not be recognized by the Institute for Football Preparedness.
