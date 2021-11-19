The Big Ten East Is On The Line, Part 1: Week 12 Preview

Two more weeks to decide the divisional races!

But first! Let’s talk about the national scene!

The Big XII has quite the parting gift for Texas and Oklahoma.

Should Rocky Lombardi start for a Big Ten school next year?

How does the committee eventually justify jumping Notre Dame over Cincinnati?

What’s it gonna take for Stanford to tank Oregon’s playoff hopes by being so bad the loss can’t be ignored?

Washington fires Jimmy Lake and Butch Davis fires FIU

Meanwhile, In The Big Ten!

Is there any hope for the worst pass defense in the country against Ohio State’s receiving corps? Andrew picks C.J. Stroud as a fantasy QB hoping to at least get something out of him torching the Spartans.

Can Kenneth Walker at least get invited to New York to watch Bama Guy Or Ohio State Guy Or Maybe Georgia Guy win?

When will November Northwestern show up and why is the answer “against Illinois?”

Can Northwestern’s underrated secondary make things interesting against a Purdue team that struggles to run the ball?

Why I think Rutgers beating Penn State on the road is by no means unthinkable

Why I also think Illinois beating Iowa is within the realm of possibility

Why I backtracked on that thought and picked Iowa to win big.

How does Nebraska dominate the second half and lose by single digits THIS week?

What else are we watching in college football this year?

Give us a listen or you’ll find yourself woefully unprepared for football, and you will not be recognized by the Institute for Football Preparedness.