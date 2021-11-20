Week 12: B1G Afternoon Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers at (15) wisconsin badgers
230pm | ABC | wisc -9 | O/U 43
(6) Michigan Wolverines at Maryland Terrapins
230pm | BTN | MICH -15 | O/U 56.5
Minnesota Gophers at Indiana Hoosiers
230pm | BTN | MINN -7.5 | O/U 43.5
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
NOTE: Game Threads will drop at 830 and 230. All times GTZ.
Sonnet XXXIII
Full many a glorious morning have I seen
Flatter the mountain-tops with sovereign eye,
Kissing with golden face the meadows green,
Gilding pale streams with heavenly alchemy;
Anon permit the basest clouds to ride
With ugly rack on his celestial face,
And from the forlorn world his visage hide,
Stealing unseen to west with this disgrace:
Even so my sun one early morn did shine
With all triumphant splendor on my brow;
But out, alack! he was but one hour mine;
The region cloud hath mask’d him from me now.
Yet him for this my love no whit disdaineth;
Suns of the world may stain when heaven’s sun staineth.
