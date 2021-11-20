 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Week 12: B1G Afternoon Game Thread

New, 256 comments
By Dead Read
Northwestern v Wisconsin Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Nebraska Cornhuskers at (15) wisconsin badgers

230pm | ABC | wisc -9 | O/U 43

(6) Michigan Wolverines at Maryland Terrapins

230pm | BTN | MICH -15 | O/U 56.5

Minnesota Gophers at Indiana Hoosiers

230pm | BTN | MINN -7.5 | O/U 43.5

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

NOTE: Game Threads will drop at 830 and 230. All times GTZ.

Sonnet XXXIII

Full many a glorious morning have I seen

Flatter the mountain-tops with sovereign eye,

Kissing with golden face the meadows green,

Gilding pale streams with heavenly alchemy;

Anon permit the basest clouds to ride

With ugly rack on his celestial face,

And from the forlorn world his visage hide,

Stealing unseen to west with this disgrace:

Even so my sun one early morn did shine

With all triumphant splendor on my brow;

But out, alack! he was but one hour mine;

The region cloud hath mask’d him from me now.

Yet him for this my love no whit disdaineth;

Suns of the world may stain when heaven’s sun staineth.

Loading comments...