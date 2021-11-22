B1G Stock Market Game Week 12

Welcome back to the waning weeks of the Stock Market Game. Saturday went pretty much as expected, with Northwestern[-4.3%], Rutger[-11.9%], Maryland[-7.1%], and Indiana[-1.9%] all losing value. Michigan State’s[-5.6%] drubbing hit the OTE Index hard, losing us $144DD. Even the teams who did not lose money still only gained a little, relatively. Minnesota[+7.2%] jumped considerably, but with just five investors, the splash hardly registered.

The Rules

Start with an initial investment equal to the average of all current investors. This week, that’s 623 Delaney Dollars ($623DD). It’s too late to buy in this year, keep an eye out for the return next August. Timing the market almost never beats time in the market. Select team stocks to buy. After the week’s games, sell, hold, and/or buy for the next week. Max number of any one team’s shares that you can own is 50. The game pays a 10% dividend of current prices in weeks 4, 7, 10, and 13 for all shares you’ve held for three consecutive weeks.

Team stock value comes from Teamrankings.com. The value of each team is the inverse of their current rating (out of 130 FBS teams), so team #2 costs $129, #6 costs $125, #129 costs $2.

What Teams Should I Invest In?

Buy low, sell high. Or vice versa. Buy shares of your own team, or feel all greasy by buying shares of your rival. While nobody can perfectly predict The Formula, team ratings are pretty much based on their game results, their opponents, and their opponents’ opponents.

Some players diversify, and others go heavy on one stock. You’ll find your niche. If you don’t like the dartboard method, you may want to check out Dead Read’s B1G Stock Report.

This Week

Rivalry Week brings us plenty of matchups to earn/lose Delaney Dollars by the fistful. Iowa and Nebraska kick off Friday, and one of them is nearly guaranteed to become even more overvalued afterwards. Marygers is for no shit bowl eligibility, a good showing by either could result in a 10% swing in value. Over a third of current overall holdings face off in HAT!HAT!HAT! The devil could come collect on Jeff Brohm’s contract at halftime of the Bucket Game. Some of you will be holding for the last dividend payout, I will hold one share of every team not named Michigan, because this still isn’t the year, Jim.

The opening bell has rung, here are this week’s stock prices:

Illinois 60; Indiana 51; Iowa 111; Maryland 52; Michigan 127; Michigan State 102; Minnesota 104; Nebraska 110; Northwestern 44; Ohio State 129; Penn State 120; Purdue 105; Rutger 59; Wisconsin 124

Get your buys in by ****5pm Best Time Zone Thursday.**** And remember, greed is good.