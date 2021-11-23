Week 3 of MACtion: EMUS!!!

Toledo’s Bryant Koback got going to the tune of 203 yards and 4 TDs on just 21 carries. The ‘Splodeythings only won by 12, but I’ll agree not to question it if you won’t. Toledo’s now bowl-eligible, Ohio was already staying home.

We will have a new Michigan MAC Trophy holder at the end of 2021! The EMUs knocked off the Artists Formerly Known as Boat-Rowers (now 0-2 against EMU and CMU), stripping QB Kaleb Eleby late in the fourth quarter to set up what was eventually became the game-winning field goal. I learned that this means the fumble recoverer gets a sack of money. Oh, and this was kicker Chad Ryland’s fifth successful field goal of the game—all from inside 31 yards. THE FACTORY!

This is absolutely beautiful. A fake sack of money as a turnover celebration trophy. Love it Eastern Michigan!! pic.twitter.com/mkkrukBxxS — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 17, 2021

Also, Thump and Green Akers talked all about it on the OTE Podcast:

Miami Hydroxide pasted Bowling Green, 34-7. You didn’t watch, and neither did I. Moving on.

Northern Illinois kept the ball on the ground and finally put away Buffalo in an absolute banger of a game on Wednesday night, winning 33-27 in overtime after Buffalo fumbled the ball near the goal line on their possession. After score the winning TD, a 25-yard run, NIU beeftank Clint Ratkovich punted the ball, truly the B1Ggest of all celebrations:

The Huskies clinched the MAC West and will represent the division in Detroit.

It absolutely poured rain in Muncie, where the Chips used a 21-point second quarter to pull away from the Robotbirds. That CMU offense is legit, guys. Looked like the Balls Tate fans took it well:

Kent State circled the wagons and got to bowl eligibility (6-5, 5-2 MAC) with a 38-0 pasting of Akron. Not much to glean here other than that Akron’s bad.

I think we had fun last week in this article, talking about both the MAC and the latest stupid iteration of the very stupid College Football Playoff rankings, so we’re gonna run it back again.

College Football Playoff Rankings Show

Date: Tuesday, November 23

Time: 6pm CT

TV: ESPN (streaming too, I’d bet)

My guess:

Here’s where it feels odd. Do you set up a 1-3 SEC Championship Game and a 2-4 matchup in the Big Ten this weekend—and would that imply Ohio State could still be in sniffing distance of the Top 4 even in the event of a close loss to Michigan? Do you make OSU-Michigan an official play-in game at 3-4? Does Cincinnati have to beat East Carolina by 100?

Here’s a place where you can talk about those things or, just in general, the sports of the week! We’ll keep this thread open and pinned as a place to talk about all things MACtion and college football for the next couple nights, and we’ll be sure to update with the CFP rankings as they become available.

Midweek MACtion Schedule

MNW’s Week 3 Performance

Toledo 38, Ohio 28 (actual Toledo 35-23)

WMU 48, EMU 41 (actual EMU 22-21)

Miami Hydroxide 35, Bowling Green 17 (actual M(OH) 34-7)

NIU 34, Buffalo 31 (actual NIU 33-27)

CMU 45, Balls 44 (actual CMU 37-17)

Kent 56, Akron 31 (actual Kent 38-0)

5-1 (total: 11-6 on the year), but I promise to do better this time.

Here are the MAC standings. Remember that the West is decided, but in the East we’ve got a play-in game this weekend!

Tuesday, November 23

Buffalo Bulls (4-7, 2-5 MAC) at Balls Tate Robotbirds

6pm | ESPN+ | Balls -6.5 | O/U 59.5

I thought I had the Balls’ close game propensity figured out, and then they went and laid an egg at home. To even sniff a bowl they’ll need to take down a Buffalo squad that’s a lot better than 4-7 indicates. While I respect the hell outta Drew Plitt and the Robotbirds, I think eventually Buffalo has to stop shooting itself in the foot—and I wouldn’t put the propensity for MACtion too high in this one. Bulls, 27-21.

Poll Pick’em: This poll is closed 60% Bulls (6 votes)

40% Birds (4 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Western Michigan Broncos (6-5, 3-4) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-3, 6-1)

6pm | ESPNU | WMU -6 | O/U 60.5

Vegas seems to have the in that the Huskies will rest their stars tonight—if you can call Rocky Lombardi a “star”, so it’s up to WMU to bring the fireworks here, fighting for bowl positioning within the MAC. Broncos, 33-27.

Poll Sure. This poll is closed 18% Ponies (2 votes)

81% Puppies (9 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Friday, November 26

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-4, 4-3) at Central Michigan Chippewas (7-4, 5-2)

11am | ESPNU | CMU -8.5 | O/U 64

THIS ONE’S FOR THE MICHIGAN MAC TROPHY!

Having allegedly met some long-suffering Eastern Michigan fans before, I’m really rooting for them, though the Chips are just a damn solid team. You’re gonna see a heaping helping of Lew Nichols III (he’s at 1516 yards and 14 TDs), but the moment you fixate on him, QB Daniel Richardson can take the top off your defense with WRs like Kalil Pimpleton. Oh, and the Chips have a kicker in Marshall Meeder who’s 5/9 from 40-49 and 2⁄ 3 from 50+. Any chance Fitz could get him in the transfer portal? Goddamn.

At the same time, you gotta love the EMUs’ commitment to MACtion: all but one of their conference games (a 55-24 win over BGSU) have been one-score games. That seems...improbably, and yet that’s the beauty of MACtion. Ben Bryant is not the most efficient QB you’ll ever see, but you can’t help but root for WRs Hassan Beydoun and Dylan Drummond. Chris Creighton has kept this program afloat, somehow, and damn if lifting a Michigan MAC Trophy and winning a trip to the Bahamas or something wouldn’t be great.

If only. Lew Nichols dominates this one. Chips, 38-24.

Poll Who wins the Michigan MAC Trophy?! Chips

EMUs vote view results 62% Chips (10 votes)

37% EMUs (6 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

Ohio Bobcats (3-8, 3-4) at Bowling Green Falcons (3-8, 1-6)

11am | CBSSN | Ohio -6 | O/U 48.5

Yeah, sure. This could have some dumb fireworks, it’s just up against too many other good games for me to care unless it’s something like 63-60.

Come onnnnn, 63-60. Bowling Green, 37-35.

Poll A game: Ohio

Bowling Green vote view results 69% Ohio (9 votes)

30% Bowling Green (4 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

Saturday, November 27

Akron Zips (2-9, 1-6) at Toledo Rockets (6-5, 4-3)

11am | ESPN+ | Toledo -28.5 | O/U 57.5

I’m rubber, you’re glass. I don’t remember the childhood taunt, but I’m fairly sure the Zips are bad. Toledo, 45-10.

Poll Such a big line you’ll need a middle option: Toledo covers

Toledo wins, does not cover

ZIPS vote view results 30% Toledo covers (4 votes)

53% Toledo wins, does not cover (7 votes)

15% ZIPS (2 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

Miami Hydroxide Redhawks (6-5, 5-2) at Kent State Golden Flashes (6-5, 5-2)

11am | ESPN+ | Kent -1 | O/U 65.5

MAC CHAMPIONSHIP PLAY-IN GAME ALERT!

This one’s a straight-up “Watch That” rating even for Saturday morning, as that FLASH FAST offense should trouble the Redhawks’ defense...but let’s not pretend the Flashes are stopping Miami, either.

QB Dustin Crum and RB Marquez Cooper are a damn good zone read pairing, and RB2 Xavier Williams is just as good. Meanwhile, when Crum does throw it, he’s at a 13:2 TD:INT clip, with speedy threat Dante Cephas the most frequent target of his passes.

Meanwhile, Miami offers a more old-school approach under coach Chuck Martin, but damn if it’s not still effective. After taking the Gophers to the wire, Miami figured out what worked against Central Michigan (28-17), then have coasted through the rest of their MAC schedule, winning four of their last five—albeit against Akron, Ball State, Buffalo, and Bowling Green, none of whom are bowl-eligible. Kent will be a test for Brett Gabbert and his favorite WR Jack Sorenson.

The only problem here: the Fightin’ Bases struggled with teams that run the ball—see their 13-12 loss to EMU, 35-33 loss to Ohio, and 23-10 loss to Army. That loss to Ohio is telling—Crum’s a better QB than Rourke, and that could spell doom for Miami. Flashes, 35-28.

Poll Who’s headed to Detroit? The Fightin’ Bases

FLASH FAST vote view results 23% The Fightin’ Bases (4 votes)

76% FLASH FAST (13 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

