Big Ten Basketball Friday Open Thread

Multiple times this week, I said “Yeah, sure, we can keep getting basketball posted.”

How about you just get a thread for the weekend instead?

We’ll try to update games, but we need to calibrate what we’re able to do as a writing staff for recaps, previews, etc. In the meantime, here’s a list of the hoops action today, me scraping together 150 words, and not much else:

Men’s Basketball Schedule

Friday, November 26

10am | ESPN | Baylor -6 | O/U 135.5

Battle 4 Atlantis Championship

A quiet bounce-back for Michigan State? They’ll get a preseason national title contender in the Bears in the finals of the Battle 4 Atlantis, just like we all predicted.

Omaha Mavericks at #3 Purdue Boilermakers

1pm | BTN+ | Purdue -35 | O/U 144

Bad on defense, bad on offense, and their two tallest players at 6’9”, 200 pounds. Yeah, I’m sure it’ll go well against Purdue for the Mavs.

Portland State Vikings at Iowa Hawkeyes

6pm | BTN+ | Iowa -23.5 | O/U 150

I admire Iowa’s commitment to going a whole non-conference without playing anyone. The Vikings like to run—take the over.

6pm | CBSSN | LSU -9.5 | O/U 141

Emerald Coast Classic Semifinals

Finally, some actually intriguing basketball.

LSU might be pretty decent, having only beating the Fightin’ Falwells by under 20 points—though a 30-point win over Belmont is an impressive as the rest get.

The Tigers will pose a real test for the Nittany Lions with their size and athleticism at the forward position—Cincinnati transfer F Tari Eason (13.6 ppg, 8.8 rpg) and F Darius Days (19.2, 7.4), along with C Efton Reid (10.2, 6.0) offer a front line of height that throw it back a little bit but also will stretch Penn State: Days is 18/33 from deep already this year.

The Lions will need to win this one in the backcourt, harassing the Tigers’ guards into turnovers that Eric Gaines will absolutely commit. It’ll be uphill, though.

Women’s Basketball

Friday, November 26

12pm | ESPN3 | Paradise Jam (St. Thomas, USVI) Consolation Semis

Like Northwestern, the Knights lost to DePaul by 3 yesterday. They’ll face a like-minded defensive team in the Commodores, who took #9 Arizona to the wire before falling, 48-46, on a buzzer-beating layup. Look for the buzzing Rutgers defense to be alive and well against an error-prone Vandy squad, and check out Rutgers grad transfer F Osh Brown, who had a 20-20 game against DePaul.

1:15pm | Flo ($) | Daytona Beach Invitational

LOT of women’s games stuck behind these paywalls. Sucks.

Michigan State Spartans at Oakland Golden Grizzlies

2pm | ESPN+

Bradley Braves at Minnesota Gophers

3pm | BTN+

The Braves already have a win over a fellow Big Ten club in wisconsin, though Minnesota is at least what we would describe as “competent”, so...

4:45pm | ESPN3 | Paradise Jam (St. Thomas, USVI) Round 2

Different pool from Rutgers-DePaul—I believe Paradise Jam is just two four-team round-robins—but another intriguing game for the ‘Cats. Behind some timely threes from Lauryn Satterwhite and Caileigh Walsh, along with a double-double from Courtney Shaw, Northwestern saw off Summit front-runner South Dakota in the first game, and they get a decently similar profile in Pitt for Game #2.

The Panthers shoot very poorly from the field (30% FG and 0/6 from three against Texas A&M), are awful from the line, and turn it over a ton, but they play smothering D that will give the error-prone ‘Cats a lot of trouble. Take the under, whatever it may be.

5:45pm | Flo ($) | Daytona Beach Invitational

This is the first real test for Michigan, who still have Naz Hillmon dominating inside but may struggle with a Beavers squad that can match—and really far outstrip—the Wolverines’ height.

Shame no one will be able to watch this one, either.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Drexel Dragons

6pm | no TV | San Diego Thanksgiving Tournament

Welp.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. St. John’s Red Storm

6:30pm | Flo ($) | Gulf Coast Showcase

Here’s your thread for the day’s basketball action, if you so choose. Enjoy.