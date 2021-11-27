Week 13: B1G Early Game Thread

(2) Ohio State Buckeyes at (5) Michigan Wolverines
11am | FOX | OSU -7 | O/U 64.5
Maryland Terrapins at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
11am | BTN | MD -1.5 | O/U 53
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
NOTE: Game Threads will drop at 830 and 230. All times GTZ.
Sonnet XXXV
No more be grieved at that which thou hast done:
Roses have thorns, and silver fountains mud;
Clouds and eclipses stain both moon and sun,
And loathsome canker lives in sweetest bud.
All men make faults, and even I in this,
Authorizing thy trespass with compare,
Myself corrupting, salving thy amiss,
Excusing thy sins more than thy sins are;
For to thy sensual fault I bring in sense—
Thy adverse party is thy advocate—
And ‘gainst myself a lawful plea commence:
Such civil war is in my love and hate
That I an accessary needs must be
To that sweet thief which sourly robs from me.
