Week 13: B1G Early Game Thread

The Whuppin’ We’ve All Been Waiting For...

By Dead Read
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 16 Michigan State at Michigan Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

(2) Ohio State Buckeyes at (5) Michigan Wolverines

11am | FOX | OSU -7 | O/U 64.5

Maryland Terrapins at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

11am | BTN | MD -1.5 | O/U 53

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

NOTE: Game Threads will drop at 830 and 230. All times GTZ.

Sonnet XXXV

No more be grieved at that which thou hast done:

Roses have thorns, and silver fountains mud;

Clouds and eclipses stain both moon and sun,

And loathsome canker lives in sweetest bud.

All men make faults, and even I in this,

Authorizing thy trespass with compare,

Myself corrupting, salving thy amiss,

Excusing thy sins more than thy sins are;

For to thy sensual fault I bring in sense—

Thy adverse party is thy advocate—

And ‘gainst myself a lawful plea commence:

Such civil war is in my love and hate

That I an accessary needs must be

To that sweet thief which sourly robs from me.

