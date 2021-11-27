 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week 13: B1G Afternoon Game Thread

Axe, Bucket, Hat, and...Laserz

By Dead Read
Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Big Ten football Photo by Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Penn State Nittany Lions at (12) MIchigan State Spartans

230pm | ABC | PSU -3.5 | O/U 52

Northwestern Wildcats at Illinois Fighting Illini

230pm | BTN | ILL -6.5 | O/U 44.5

Indiana Hoosiers at Purdue Boilermakers

230pm | FS1 | PUR -15.5 | O/U 50.5

(14) wisconsin badgers at Minnesota Gophers

3pm | FOX | wisc -7 | O/U 39

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

NOTE: Game Threads will drop at 830 and 230. All times GTZ.

Sonnet XXXVI

Let me confess that we two must be twain,

Although our undivided loves are one:

So shall those blots that do with me remain

Without thy help by me be borne alone.

In our two loves there is but one respect,

Though in our lives a separable spite,

Which though it alter not love’s sole effect,

Yet doth it steal sweet hours from love’s delight.

I may not evermore acknowledge thee,

Lest my bewailed guilt should do thee shame,

Nor thou with public kindness honour me,

Unless thou take that honour from thy name:

But do not so; I love thee in such sort

As, thou being mine, mine is thy good report.

