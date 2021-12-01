College Football Playoff Rankings: Reaction as Michigan climbs to #2

Only one more of these, and we're free.

The Rankings

25. Texas A&M Aggies

24. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

23. Kentucky Wildcats

22. Arkansas Razorbacks

21. Houston Cougars

20. Clemson Tigers

19. San Diego State Aztecs

18. NC State Wolfpack

17. Utah Utes

16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

15. Pittsburgh Panthers

14. Oklahoma Sooners

12. BYU Cougars

10. Oregon Ducks

9. Baylor Bears

8. Ole Miss Rebels

7. Ohio State Buckeyes

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

5. Oklahoma State Cowboys

4. Cincinnati Bearcats

3. Alabama Crimson Tide

Check out the full #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings for games played through November 27.



Where does your team rank as we head into conference championship weekend and Selection Day?



pic.twitter.com/RBhlBBCWeQ — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 1, 2021

Reactions

Stew: Sure, this fine. Who cares? I’m typically not one to shy away from opinions, but I just can’t seem to muster much of any feelings for these? They’re not really predictive, or really have any quality analysis behind them, and it has almost no impact right now.

It’s very, very meh.

BoilerUp89: Basketball is on. I don’t really care. Baylor down at 9 surprised me. With chaos I thought they were the third team out that could still make it.

RockyMtnBlue: Rank Notre Dame 3rd you cowards! (unless Michigan loses to Iowa this week. Then screw those guys.) Otherwise my only comment is Don’t let us down, Georgia!

LPW: Michigan #2? If they can survive Kirk and his failson on Saturday, then they’re gonna get boatraced in the playoffs.

Kind of...: If Cincy and MIchigan end up in a semifinal matchup, I really look forward to OSU fans glomming onto Cincy (“Fickell’s a Buckeye!”), the way they did Joe Burrow in 2019.

In any event, if you’re on #teamconspiracy, this weekend will be a great test. Houston is pretty good. Probably not as good as Baylor, but good enough that Okie State probably shouldn’t jump Cincy if they both win. But Okie State has looked good enough down the stretch, that they really should get the last spot if UGa beats Bama.

Finally, Notre Dame is hanging around at #6, playing their best football of the year. WIth an upset or two, they could sneak in and...oh, is there something else about Notre Dame I should be taking into account???

Nothing comes to mind. Give us your thoughts in the comments!