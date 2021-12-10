I’m not good at much.
But it’s Friday at 3:30 and there’s football this weekend and I’m out of ideas and need something to fill space so you know what to watch this weekend and what not to watch this weekend.
Name as many D-I college basketball nicknames as you can in 20 minutes:
As your motivation, here’s my time:
I personally prefer this more punishing “non-P6 only”—there’s no way to do all 357 because Sporcle limits you to 300 rows—but that’s a little harsh:
Still, though, something to...strive?...for:
Enjoy.
Friday Night
Don’t Watch This
{MBB} DePaul at Louisville [7pm, ACCN]
{NBA} Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks [6pm, ESPN]
{NBA} Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns [9pm, ESPN]
{WRST} #12 Rutgers vs. Army [6pm, BTN+]
{MHKY} Michigan State at Notre Dame [6:30pm, NBCSN]
{MSOC} Notre Dame vs. Clemson [5pm, ESPNU]
{MSOC} Washington vs. Georgetown [7:30pm, ESPNU]
Watch That
#6 Montana Grizzlies at #3 James Madison Dukes
6pm | ESPN2 | JMU -7.5 | O/U 45.5
{MHKY} Michigan at Ohio State
6pm | BTN
{MBB} Loyola-Chicago Ramblers at Vanderbilt Commodores
7pm | SECN+ | LUC -4.5 | O/U 132
The quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs and semifinals of both D-II and D-III are this weekend—you can get a head start tonight by watching Montana take on James Madison. The Griz...well, they play it right on the line. A lot of hard-nosed tackling and extracurriculars as they used a swarming defense and punishing run game to put the hurt on Eastern Washington last weekend.
I assume James Madison is good because they’re always good. But did you remember that they’re the Dukes?
Poll
Good evening. What are you watching?
-
0%
This is a football blog, so obviously Montana-James Madison.
-
0%
This is a Big Ten blog, so obviously Michigan-Ohio State hockey.
-
0%
This is a Sicko blog, so obviously Loyola-Vanderbilt basketball.
-
0%
I’m lost and watching the NBA, can you point me to something good instead?
Saturday Morning
Don’t Watch This
{FCS} #7 East Tennessee State Buccaneers at #2 North Dakota State Future Economic Refugees Finding Temporary Housing in Minneapolis-St. Paul and Putters-of-Raisins-in-Potato-Salad Bizon (-25.5, O/U 49) [11am, ESPN]
{D-III} North Central Cardinals at Mount Union Purple Raiders [11am, ESPN+]
{MBB} #22 wisconsin at #21 Ohio State [11am, BTN]
{Serie A} Venezia vs. Juventus [11am, Paramount+]
{Bundesliga} Wolfsburg vs. Stuttgart [11:30am, ESPN+]
{EPL} Norwich City vs. Manchester United [11:30am, NBC]
{La Liga} Valencia vs. Elche [11:30am, ESPN+]
Watch That
{D-II} #1 Colorado Mines Orediggers at #1 Valdosta State Blazers
11am | ESPN+ | Semifinals
{MBB} Nebraska vs. #18 Auburn Tigers
10:30am | ESPN2 | Holiday Hoopsgiving, Atlanta, GA
I’ll cop to being embarrassed that I didn’t need to look up any of the team nicknames in this one. Though the Orediggers logo is cool and memorable:
And Golden is a damn cool town:
The Orediggers hamblasted the Bemidji State Beavers—chew ‘em, Beavs—55-6 in the Round of 16, then escaped the Angelo State Rams—finally, one I had to look at the logo for—34-26 in the quarters. Valdosta scores a lot of points and, it turns out, is the alma mater of my assistant dean’s wife, so I had an earnest conversation about Valdosta State football earlier this week.
Go Orediggers.
Poll
Saturday morning?
-
0%
Mines-Valdosta
-
0%
NDSU-ETSA
-
0%
UNL-Auburn hoops
-
0%
Other Big Ten hoops
-
0%
idk soccer or something
Saturday Afternoon
Don’t Watch This
{D-II} #2 Shepherd Shepherds vs. #1 Ferris State Bulldogs [2:30pm, ESPN+]
{D-III} Mary Hardin-Baylor Bears, maybe at UW-Whitewater Little Badgers [2:30pm, ESPN+]
{MBB} Penn State at #19 Michigan State [1pm, BTN]
{WRST} Michigan State vs. Gardner-Webb [5pm, ESPN+]
{WRST} Maryland vs. Navy [5pm, BTN+]
{MLS Cup} Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC [2pm, ABC]
{Arab Cup} Morocco vs. Algeria [1pm, FS2]
{Serie A} Udinese vs Milan [1:45pm, Paramount+]
{La Liga} Athletic Bilbao vs. Sevilla [2pm, ESPN+]
{Ligue 1} Reims vs. Saint-Étienne [2pm, beIN]
Watch That
Army Black Knights vs. Navy Midshipmen
2pm | CBS | Army -7 | O/U 34.5
{FCS} South Dakota State Jackrabbits at #5 Villanova Wildcats
1pm | ESPN+ | SDSU -7 | O/U 47.5
{VB} #3 Pittsburgh vs. #6 Purdue Boilermakers
3pm | ESPNU | Elite Eight
{MBB} #11 Arizona Wildcats at Illinois Fighting Illini
4pm | FOX
One of the greatest games in college sports needs no justification. Watch Army-Navy or you’re a
communist socialist Canadian.
Poll
Saturday afternoon, at the end of which I will have to put a green bean casserole in the oven and prepare for Friendsmas:
-
0%
Army-Navy
-
0%
South Dakota State-Villanova
-
0%
Pitt-Purdue
-
0%
Arizona-Illinois
-
0%
Other football
-
0%
Other basketball
-
0%
Actually I’m a communist
-
0%
No, Mr. Green: Communism was just a red herring
Saturday Evening
Don’t Watch This
{VB} #1 Louisville vs. #8 Georgia Tech [5pm, ESPNU]
{MHKY} Michigan State at Notre Dame [6pm, NBCSN]
{MHKY} Michigan at Ohio State [7pm, BTN]
Watch That
{VB} #4 Wisconsin Badgers vs. #12 Minnesota Gophers
5pm | ESPNU | Elite Eight
{MBB} Minnesota at Michigan
5:30pm | FS1
{FCS} #8 Montana State Bobcats at #1 Sam Houston State Bearkats
7:30pm | ESPN+ | SHSU -7 | O/U 48.5
I’m not going to look it up, but there can’t be some NBA action more exciting than Montana State-Sam Houston State on ESPN.
Oh, wait, there’s some bad basketball. Well, I’m possibly going to miss my flight, so no time to tell you about it. Watch the football instead.
Poll
I’ll be at Friendsmas, anyway
-
0%
Gopher-badger volleyball!
-
0%
Gopher-Wolverine basketball
-
0%
(Bobc/Beark)at football
-
0%
Something else
It’s late and I’m drunk...
Don’t Watch This
idk basketball probably
Watch That
{VB} #2 Texas vs. #10 Nebraska Cornhuskers
9pm | ESPNU | Elite Eight
{MBB} #14 Houston Cougars at #9 Alabama Crimson Tide
9pm | ESPN2
Go Coogs.
Poll
Holy shit I might actually miss this flight
-
0%
Volleyball
-
0%
Houston-Alabama
-
0%
Other basketball
-
0%
I just want to register how much I love you, MNW, missing a flight to write this horseshit
-
0%
whatever the bar has on
-
0%
lol i passed out hours ago
Go study your mascots and beat my score! Here’s your thread for the night’s—and maybe weekend’s—action. Behave and have fun.
Loading comments...