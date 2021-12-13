The Blocking Chargecast Could Go For A Sandwich

The run up to the basketball season coincided with one of the hosts selfishly getting married, so this year’s debut Chargecast has some catching up to do:
- First let’s all pause and marvel at how anyone, anywhere, ever viewed Urban Meyer as a good leader
- Big Ten/ACC Challenge in review
- Commentary on the First Two conference games
- Team-by-team recaps and positioning, order is essentially random so you’ll just have to listen to the whole thing
- Recalibrating preseason expectations now that we have some data
- Viewing guide for the rest of the year if you somehow consume this product, but bowls aren’t your thing (not a whole lot of big-ticket noncon left, TBH)
