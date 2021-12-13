The Blocking Chargecast Could Go For A Sandwich

The run up to the basketball season coincided with one of the hosts selfishly getting married, so this year’s debut Chargecast has some catching up to do:

First let’s all pause and marvel at how anyone, anywhere, ever viewed Urban Meyer as a good leader

Big Ten/ACC Challenge in review

Commentary on the First Two conference games

Team-by-team recaps and positioning, order is essentially random so you’ll just have to listen to the whole thing

Recalibrating preseason expectations now that we have some data

Viewing guide for the rest of the year if you somehow consume this product, but bowls aren’t your thing (not a whole lot of big-ticket noncon left, TBH)

