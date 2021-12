Share All sharing options for: The 2021 Off Tackle Empire General Sherman Awards For Big Ten Football Excellence

Now that everyone else has their mediocre, replacement-level college football awards out of the way, it’s time for the important ones to commence.

Dear reader, I give you: the 2021 Off Tackle Empire General Sherman Awards For Big Ten Football Excellence, delivered in mid-December to ensure that our highly meticulous writing staff is able to fully digest the season before delivering judgment.