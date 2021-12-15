Presenting The Only All-Star Team That Matters: The 2021 Big Ten Football All-Empire Special Teams Unit

Back when the Big Ten handed out their all-conference honors, they did a few things I disagreed with.
For one, they had two separate announcements instead of three.
For another, they didn’t go three deep on special teams.
We have notoriously strong opinions on special teams, so we’ve decided to amend this mistake.
The 2021 All-Empire Special Teams Unit: First Team
Kicker: Caleb Shudak, Iowa Hawkeyes
Punter: Jordan Stout, Penn State Nittany Lions
Long Snapper: Ethan Tabel, Illinois Fighting Illini
Holder: Blake Hayes, Illinois Fighting Illini
Kick Returner: Charlie Jones, Iowa Hawkeyes
Punt Returner: Jayden Reed, Michigan State Spartans
The 2021 All-Empire Special Teams Unit: Second Team
Kicker: Jake Moody, Michigan Wolverines
Punter: Adam Korsak, Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Long Snapper: William Wagner, Michigan Wolverines
Holder: Ryan Gersonde, Iowa Hawkeyes
Kick Returner: AJ Henning, Michigan Wolverines
Punt Returner: Charlie Jones, Iowa Hawkeyes
The 2021 All-Empire Special Teams Unit: Third Team
Kicker: Noah Ruggles, Ohio State Buckeyes
Punter: Blake Hayes, Illinois Fighting Illini
Long Snapper: Hank Pepper, Michigan State Spartans
Holder: Brad Robbins, Michigan Wolverines
Kick Returner: Jayden Reed, Michigan State Spartans
Punt Returner: AJ Henning, Michigan Wolverines
If you’re not prepared to go three deep on special teams, you’re not prepared to do battle in the Big Ten conference.
Defense and Offense to come tomorrow.
