Presenting The Only All-Star Team That Matters: The 2021 Big Ten Football All-Empire Special Teams Unit

Back when the Big Ten handed out their all-conference honors, they did a few things I disagreed with.

For one, they had two separate announcements instead of three.

For another, they didn’t go three deep on special teams.

We have notoriously strong opinions on special teams, so we’ve decided to amend this mistake.

The 2021 All-Empire Special Teams Unit: First Team

Kicker: Caleb Shudak, Iowa Hawkeyes

Punter: Jordan Stout, Penn State Nittany Lions

Long Snapper: Ethan Tabel, Illinois Fighting Illini

Holder: Blake Hayes, Illinois Fighting Illini

Kick Returner: Charlie Jones, Iowa Hawkeyes

Punt Returner: Jayden Reed, Michigan State Spartans

The 2021 All-Empire Special Teams Unit: Second Team

Kicker: Jake Moody, Michigan Wolverines

Punter: Adam Korsak, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Long Snapper: William Wagner, Michigan Wolverines

Holder: Ryan Gersonde, Iowa Hawkeyes

Kick Returner: AJ Henning, Michigan Wolverines

Punt Returner: Charlie Jones, Iowa Hawkeyes

The 2021 All-Empire Special Teams Unit: Third Team

Kicker: Noah Ruggles, Ohio State Buckeyes

Punter: Blake Hayes, Illinois Fighting Illini

Long Snapper: Hank Pepper, Michigan State Spartans

Holder: Brad Robbins, Michigan Wolverines

Kick Returner: Jayden Reed, Michigan State Spartans

Punt Returner: AJ Henning, Michigan Wolverines

If you’re not prepared to go three deep on special teams, you’re not prepared to do battle in the Big Ten conference.

Defense and Offense to come tomorrow.