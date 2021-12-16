The 2021 All-Empire Defense: Big Ten Football’s Finest Fearsome Fellows of the Fall

After special teams, this right here is what the Big Ten is known for. Whether it be because the league fields elite defenses, or merely by contrast to the mostly plodding offenses, this is our bread & butter. So who were the best? The three-deep, as selected by multiple OTE “writers,” is below.

This defensive unit is designed to be flexible and be able to play a 3-4 or 4-3, rotating either DT’s or ILB’s depending on the matchup.

Yes, we’re distinguishing between DT and DE, as well as ILB and OLB, because I respect that these are different positions. Look at the All Big Ten D-line, as selected by the media. The depth chart is like 11 edge rushers and Keeanu Benton. I will not stand for any form of Big Man Erasure.

All-Empire Defense First Team

DE: Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan Wolverines

DT: Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin Badgers

DT: Mazi Smith, Michigan

DE: George Karlaftis, Purdue Boilermakers

OLB: Nick Herbig, WIsconsin

ILB: Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

ILB: Jack Campbell, Iowa Hawkeyes

OLB: Jojo Domann, Nebraska Cornhuskers

CB: Riley Moss, Iowa

S: Kerby Joseph, Illinois Fighting Illini

S: Jaquan Brisker, Penn State Nittany Lions

CB: Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

All-Empire Defense Second Team

DE: David Ojabo, Michigan

DT: Jacob Slade, Michigan State Spartans

DT: PJ Mustipher, Penn State

DE: Haskell Garrett, Ohio State Buckeyes

OLB: Dane Belton, Iowa

ILB: Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin

ILB: Micah McFadden, Indiana Hoosiers

OLB: Jalen Graham, Purdue

CB: Joey Porter, Penn State

S: Xavier Henderson, Michigan State

S: Jack Koerner, Iowa

CB: Denzel Burke, Ohio State

All-Empire Defense Third Team

DE: Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

DT: Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

DT: Joe Spivak, Northwestern Wildcats

DE: Boye Mafe, Minnesota

OLB: Noah Burks, Wisconsin

ILB: Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

ILB: Jack Gibbons, Minnesota

OLB: Tarique Barnes, Illinois

CB: Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State

S: Daxton Hill, Michigan

S: Brad Hawkins, Michigan

CB: Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

