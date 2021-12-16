The 2021 All-Empire Offense: Big Ten Football’s Sensational Stars of the Season

I made a mistake when I solicited votes for this All-Empire Offense. I’m not sure if it’s really in the spirit of the Big Ten, because I didn’t give any guidelines. So, unfortunately, this is just who we think are the best players, not the offense that most helps you shorten the game and run out the clock.

All-Empire Offense First Team

T: Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State Buckeyes

G: Josh Seltzner, Wisconsin Badgers

C: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa Hawkeyes

G: Paris Johnson, Ohio State

T: Daniel Fa’alele, Minnesota Golden Gophers

TE: Austin Allen, Nebraska Cornhuskers

TE: Erick All, Michigan Wolverines

QB: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

RB: Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State Spartans

RB: Hassan Haskins, Michigan

WR: David Bell, Purdue Boilermakers

WR: Jahan Dotson, Penn State Nittany Lions

WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

All-Empire Offense Second Team

T: Andrew Stueber, Michigan

G: Thayer Munford, Ohio State

C: Andrew Vastardis, Michigan

G: Blaise Andries, Minnesota

T: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern Wildcats

TE: Sam LaPorta, Iowa

TE: Peyton Hendershot, Indiana Hoosiers

QB: Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

RB: Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

RB: TreyVeon Henderson, Ohio State

WR: Chris Olave, Ohio State

WR: Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

WR: Jayden Reed, Michigan State

All-Empire Offense Third Team

T: Ryan Hayes, Michigan

G: Trevor Keegan, Michigan

C: Doug Kramer, Illinois Fighting Illini

G: Kyler Schott, Iowa

T: Logan Bruss, Wisconsin

TE: Chigoziem Okonkwo, Maryland Terrapins

TE: Daniel Barker, Illinois

QB: Payton Thorne, Michigan State

RB: Chase Brown, Illinois

RB: Tyler Goodson, Iowa

WR: Rakim Jarrett, Maryland

WR: Chris Autman-Bell, Minnesota

WR: Samouri Toure, Nebraska

The ‘Gers makes a notable absence from this list despite Bo Melton’s seemingly favorable comparison to Autman-Bell, but he is benefitted by the potent ‘Gers offense with Noah Vedral slinging dimes 40 yards downfield.