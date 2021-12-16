The 2021 All-Empire Offense: Big Ten Football’s Sensational Stars of the Season

I made a mistake when I solicited votes for this All-Empire Offense. I’m not sure if it’s really in the spirit of the Big Ten, because I didn’t give any guidelines. So, unfortunately, this is just who we think are the best players, not the offense that most helps you shorten the game and run out the clock.
All-Empire Offense First Team
T: Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State Buckeyes
G: Josh Seltzner, Wisconsin Badgers
C: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa Hawkeyes
G: Paris Johnson, Ohio State
T: Daniel Fa’alele, Minnesota Golden Gophers
TE: Austin Allen, Nebraska Cornhuskers
TE: Erick All, Michigan Wolverines
QB: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
RB: Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State Spartans
RB: Hassan Haskins, Michigan
WR: David Bell, Purdue Boilermakers
WR: Jahan Dotson, Penn State Nittany Lions
WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
All-Empire Offense Second Team
T: Andrew Stueber, Michigan
G: Thayer Munford, Ohio State
C: Andrew Vastardis, Michigan
G: Blaise Andries, Minnesota
T: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern Wildcats
TE: Sam LaPorta, Iowa
TE: Peyton Hendershot, Indiana Hoosiers
QB: Aidan O’Connell, Purdue
RB: Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
RB: TreyVeon Henderson, Ohio State
WR: Chris Olave, Ohio State
WR: Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
WR: Jayden Reed, Michigan State
All-Empire Offense Third Team
T: Ryan Hayes, Michigan
G: Trevor Keegan, Michigan
C: Doug Kramer, Illinois Fighting Illini
G: Kyler Schott, Iowa
T: Logan Bruss, Wisconsin
TE: Chigoziem Okonkwo, Maryland Terrapins
TE: Daniel Barker, Illinois
QB: Payton Thorne, Michigan State
RB: Chase Brown, Illinois
RB: Tyler Goodson, Iowa
WR: Rakim Jarrett, Maryland
WR: Chris Autman-Bell, Minnesota
WR: Samouri Toure, Nebraska
The ‘Gers makes a notable absence from this list despite Bo Melton’s seemingly favorable comparison to Autman-Bell, but he is benefitted by the potent ‘Gers offense with Noah Vedral slinging dimes 40 yards downfield.
