Off The Dribble Empire

Welcome to ODE, the offshoot of OTE, that will bridge you between this football season and next football season. If you have followed basketball in the last ten years, you may have noticed a sad trend. Nerds have taken over the game. Completely. You can’t swing a cat without some nerd talking about some made up new stat that no one has ever heard of. Gone of the days of taking the ball to the hoop and breaking off someone’s hand. Instead, it’s efficiency this and effective percentage that.

Well friends, there is probably no rescuing basketball from the nerd paradise it has become. The best we can do is join up. Infiltrate, if you will, work the inside. If we want to rescue basketball from the nerds, we need to understand their game. So, without further ado, let’s get nerdy.

NerdStat of The Day: Usage

Here’s the thing about Nerdstats. No one really understand them. Typically, some nerd comes up with a word like usage and starts throwing it out there with such confidence that no one questions them. That’s how it gets accepted into the lexicon. Then some other nerd needs to come up with an explanation for the stat, which may or may not make any sense. Let this be a lesson - even if you don’t have any clue what a stat means, throw it out there forcefully and with confidence. You won’t be any worse than Dan Dakich.

Today’s lesson is on usage. Invented by Norman Finkelstein in 2013, Usage is a rough calculation of what percentage of a team’s plays are “used” by a player. The wonks arrive to this stat by adding a players shots, a bit less than half their free throws, and their turnovers in comparison to their minutes on the floor. Long story short, guys that shoot a lot have high usage and guys that don’t typically don’t. Turnovers and getting to the line increase usage even when total shots aren’t very high.

Why does this matter? Nerds claim that everyone’s efficiency goes down the more their usage goes up. The truly great players are the ones whose efficiency goes down the least. It also gives you an estimate of where the ball is going when certain players are on the court. A perfectly fair usage rate would be 20%, as each of the five guys on the court would each use the same number of possessions. Life, though, ain’t fair. That’s why the nerds invent stupid terms like usage instead of having sex.

The current B1G leaders in usage are:

E.J. Liddell, OSU (34.7) Trayvion Williams, Purdue (34.0) Zach Edey, Purdue (32.8) Alfonso Verge, Nebraska (32.8) Johnny Davis, Wisconsin (31.4)

All these guys are using roughly a third of their team’s possessions while they are on the court. Usage says nothing about how good the player is - no one is going to trade Johnny Davis for Alfonso Verge. E.J. Liddell is getting talked about as a Player of the Year candidate because his usage is high and he is he does lots of good things with the ball. There are other, even nerdier statistics which are related to usage, but those will be for another day. For now, when you see high usage, just think ballhog.

NERD RANKINGS

Besides individuals stats, nerds have also taken over the rankings of teams. Ken Pomeroy, the Belle of the Nerd Ball, uses some sort of magical formula to rank every team. He’s not the only one. By my count, there will be more basketball rankings than atoms in the universe by 2076. My ranking of choice will be T-Rank, created by Wisconsin fan Bart Torvik. His stupid little formula ranks the teams as follows: