Big Ten Basketball Previews: RIVALRY WEEKEND

Your charge for these previews, writers:

Invent a trophy for this rivalry game. Tell me why I should hate your rival. Predict the outcome of the game.

Saturday, December 18

#3 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Butler Bulldogs

11am | FOX | Purdue -15.5 | O/U 132.5

Crossroads Classic: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

BoilerUp89: This isn’t a rivalry game. Purdue’s basketball rivals are Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Illinois. You should hate Indiana because Bobby Knight was and is an asshole. A win for Purdue.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. St. Francis (PA) Red Flash

12pm | BTN | Line, Total not listed

Thump: Better not lose this one! All I care about is whether or not Curbelo can play in Braggin’ Rights on Wednesday.

1:30pm | FOX | ND -4 | O/U 138.5

Crossroads Classic: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Buffkomodo: Ahhhhh. A game not against cupcake university. Given Notre Dame’s last couple years though, you could be forgiven if you thought they were a cupcake anyway. Notre Dame’s record is quite confuzzling. 4-4. Losses to Saint Mary’s, Illinois (what up Thump), Boston College, and Texas A&M. Victories over nobody and…Kentucky?! Well, shit. This ought to be a game then.

In all reality, it is a great opportunity to see if the Hoosiers have learned from Wisconsin and Syracuse. Can Indiana prevent themselves from imploding? Will the guard play actually merit tournament consideration or will XJ just go bonkers again? Well, dear reader, tune in to find out! Me? I’ll be watching this game with a host of Irish fans, so should be fun! Oh, it’s my in-laws? Uhhhhhh….well…..shit.

Northwestern Wildcats vs. DePaul Blue Demons

2pm | BTN | Line | Total

This has been canceled due to COVID within the DePaul program. Get well quickly, Blue Demons. We’ll win the Key next year.

There’s already a rivalry trophy for this one—the coveted Mayor’s Key! Buncha smug cheaters, DePaul. Play your basketball games on campus, cowards! Also Max Strus was the most irritating non-B1G player I’ve watched in the last 5 years. This one will be tough. DePaul can score in bunches, and they saw off Rutgers in McCormick Place earlier this year; their only loss is to Loyola in a 68-64 squeaker. Javon Freeman-Liberty will give the ‘Cats backcourt headaches, but the Blue Demons run a really short bench. We’ll see if Northwestern’s learned how to win a close one yet.

Virginia Commonwealth Rams vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

2:30pm | NBCSN | Line | Total

This has also been canceled. This one due to COVID within the Penn State program.

Rider Broncs at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

4pm | BTN | Rutgers -17 | O/U 131

This game is still happening, though sandwiched between all the COVID cancellations you’re fine to just ignore it.

#15 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. #21 Kentucky Wildcats

4:15pm | CBS | Line | Total

CBS Sports Classic: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

MaximumSam: COVID comes for everyone.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds

6pm | BTN | Mich -14 | O/U 142

MNW: “Michigan” is actually drawn from the Algonquian word for “Great Horned Serpent,” the mortal enemy of the Thunderbird in their mythology. It’s only natural that these two meet on the hardwood. No trophy needed here; the Thunderbird protecting Earth from the Serpent is reward enough.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Utah State Aggies

8pm | BTN | Iowa -4 | O/U 152.5

Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD

Stew: Back to the cupcakes after finals break and a brutal stretch. Iowa has to find a way to not be so absolutely terrible on the boards. The defense has been a little improved in that they can force some turnovers, but they’re just giving away possessions with atrocious rebounding. If that means just playing Ogundele come hell or high water, so be it.

The deep shooting isn’t great as a team, and Murray can’t do it all. Gotta find more options.

MNW: With all due respect to my Hawkeye friend, Utah State (KP 47, to Iowa’s 30) isn’t one of those teams you want to mess with—the Aggies, having moved from former SDSU coach T.J. Otzelberger to former UMBC leader Ryan Odom, have a good squad that’s gone toe-to-toe with BYU and Saint Mary’s and beaten Oklahoma.

Defensively they’re not the most solid team I’ve ever seen, but with a fearsome big in Brandon Horvath and walking ghost Brock Miller liable to hit from deep at any time, they’ll cause Iowa some problems.

Sunday, December 19

5pm | BTN | Line | Total

Jesse Collins: Apparently (a) we are not under NCAA investigation and (b) still suck so I’m not really holding out hope here.

Hoiberg said we are gonna do some new tactics so uh, coooooool. KState by 12.

Here’s your open thread for hoops. Enjoy.