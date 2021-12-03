Where We Be, What We Be Drinking: Championship Week

Hey everyone, it’s championship week! And just like we all expected, the B1G Championship game will be between Iowa and Michigan, the two most universally loved football programs in the conference (source needed).

Welcome back to WWBWWBD, where half the “writers” are sad drinking and waiting for basketball to start. Let’s see what everyone is doing for game day tomorrow?

Creighton

I still can’t believe this is actually happening, but I’ll be in Indianapolis at the game. Three of us are meeting up with a friend from Michigan to fulfill a drunken promise we made to each other on the night that Iowa and Michigan beat Penn State and Nebraska, respectively. We actually grabbed a parking spot and will be tailgating outside, so if you’re going to the game and want to meet up, let me know.

Drinks: I don’t know man, probably a bunch of Zombie Dust and Gumballhead

Food: We have a card table and some coolers, but no grill or anything like that so probably just a bunch of pizza.

I finally moved back to Iowa City, but I was exiled to Virginia for the last 7 years and it’s been hard to go to games as often as I’d like to, so this will be my first one since 2016 somehow (the longest drought since I was born) so I’m feeling a lot of feelings.

Yesterday I went down to Melrose Avenue and walked a few laps around Kinnick Stadium, just taking it in and enjoying the vibes. We may well lose big tomorrow, but I love this team and I love this stupid sport, and nothing will take that away from me.

Go Hawks, baby.

Brian Gillis

Sadly, I’ll be in Los Angeles and not Indianapolis this weekend. But I’ll be Indy in spirit – hoping Michigan’s ride continues.

Green Akers

I’ll be home in the Detroit burbs, resuming the push to complete the guest bedroom before the heat death of the universe/end of the year. The wedding derailed all other house business, but it’s time to get back to forward progress. Light fixture and electrical sockets are getting changed out, and then we’ll start grinding tape on what we want to do with the base boards and the end will actually be in sight. clapping ok let’s get out there and get after it, house becomes home on three onetwothree HOUSE BECOMES HOME huddle breaks

Beezer

I’ll be in Greensboro, helping the wife make bacon wrapped blue cheese stuffed dates to take to our mid-day Friendsgiving. Fortunately, our friend group is basically all people who want to be in bed by like 9:30, so it should get done fairly early and leave plenty of time to check CFB CCG scores on my phone while we watch Nora from Queens or Justified or something.

Thumpasaurus

I will be in beautiful CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS after packing the State Farm Center to watch the Fighting Illini repel the advancing Pikemen of The ‘Gers. What will I be drinking, you ask?

Well, this morning I kegged and force-carbonated five gallons of NUTGERS RED ALE. Because THIS IS ILLINUTGERS.

MNWildcat

Uh...Watertown, SD? Or back in the Twin Cities. I’ll be on the way back from a day trip interviewing a nun about some historical activism stuff.

Will likely be bringing back beer from a few places:

Watertown Brewing Co. (Codington Cream or Bullhead Porter)

A set of three crowlers (help me choose!) from Talking Waters in Montevideo

The Bee Keeper honey wheat from Bobbing Bobber in Hutchinson

Might relive one of my favorite beer trips, too, an out-of-the-way run to Bank Brewing in tiny Hendricks, MN, where there are $5 pints and huge boats of popcorn and full buckets of peanuts served in an old converted bank building. Smoke Bomb. Yummm.

Misdreavus

No.

[editor’s note:]

LincolnParkWildcat

I’ll be at home with my family, and I’ll make sure to pick up a few Christmas Ales while watching the Championship game.

RU in VA

I’ll be here doing the basketball round-up and hopefully getting an Xmas tree at some point, then off to beautiful Phoenix, Arizona for a work conference in the beginning of next week. I’ll probably be having some terrible tech chotchkie version of a mixed drink while trying to talk to people about issues that I really could care a lot less about. I do really like the state of Arizona, though. If you ever find yourself down south of Tuscon near Fort Huachuca, do yourself a favor and visit Bisbee. Cool little mining town that I burned a lot of weekends at training down there.

Townie

I’m still in State College. I’ll drown my sorrows with some Voodoo Brewing Brown Ale, which I just found out about. Excellent beer, just enough bitter to make me forget the pain of a 7-5 season.

Pkloa

Good chance I’ll be back in Erie this weekend, as my family is insistent upon reminding me why I left home days after my 18th birthday. If I do have to go, I’ll be drinking water so I can make a quick getaway. If I’m home in Lancaster County, there’s half a case of Genesee Cream Ale I haven’t finished.

WhiteSpeedReceiver

I will be in Atlanta. I hear there’s a football game there this weekend.

He was a high school QB

I’m going to Ames Sunday night to watch Iowa-ISU wrestling. Before the match, I’ll drink some Busch Light, because it’s Iowa law. Cyclone Power!

BigRedTwice

I’m planning a bunch of very festive activities with boyfriend. We’re going to decorate cookies, look at lights, watch a Christmas movie, all that jazz. We will not be watching football— I’m a Husker fan and he’s a Seahawks fan and we will be suspending our interest in football until further notice.

BuffKomodo

It’s officially basketball season for me and since the game is at 7:30, beer won’t be had by me until wayyyy later and it will be the shitty lite college beer kind. As for where, good ol’ Queen City baby.

DeadRead

Lovely downtown Lincoln.

BoilerUp89

Queen City! Drinking Jim Beam. Hoping Purdue wins in Volleyball and basketball Friday night.

That’s it for us! I want to thank everyone for reading and commenting this year. We have the best readers in SBNation and it’s not even close. Now head down to the comments and let us know how you’re enjoying the game.