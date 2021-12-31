Purdue stops Tennessee a mustard bottle short on 4th and goal, wins Music City Bowl

Both teams had plenty of offensive firepower but as you can see, minimal defense. Purdue had a little extra firepower to bring to the battle since they won the Purdue Cannon this season - thank you Tony Petersen!

The Purdue Boilermakers looked like they were losing the battle late, but kept fighting and wouldn’t stop charging towards their target.

Beautiful pass by Aidan O’Connell to Payne Durham. Durham fights through tackles & goes 62 yards for the TD. What a back & forth battle!



TENNESSEE 31

PURDUE 38



pic.twitter.com/kpHbZjXJrm — CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) December 30, 2021

Late miscues by Tennessee and clutch plays by Purdue at the end of the 2nd half forced the game to overtime.

Tennessee Volunteers’ overtime offense was stopped short on 4th down. Notice #88 trying to pull his teammate across the goal line - that’s a penalty. Or would be if the play hadn’t already been called dead.

Name a better combo than Purdue and clutch three pointers late against Tennessee in postseason games:

The side from the North wins at Nashville and the flag of the United States of America flies over Shy’s Hill.

Great season for the Boilermakers. I’ll have a season recap at some point, but Purdue pretty much hit their best case scenario for the 2021 season. Hard to have many complaints.

Many thanks to BoilerBehindEnemyLines for his pictures of the Nashville battle site and BoilerBettor for his assistance in making a gif of the Carsen Edwards play. The Purdue content on OTE is a group effort and I can’t thank all of you enough for helping make that happen.