Pinstripe Bowl Recap: Maryland pounds Virginia Tech—even better to come for the Terps?

Let’s see. I thought VaTech was comparable to Rutgers, who Maryland beat 40-16.

But I forgot to consider a crucial factor: Maryland always shows out in OOC play.

As I wrote in the season preview, Maryland is the perfect addition to the B1G. We make the B1G look good when we play out of conference, then we meekly bow to our (fly)overlords when in conference play, letting the big boys who are vying for important bowls run (literally) all over us.

Taulia went 20/24 for 265 yards and 2 TDs. He didn’t play in the 4th quarter. When he doesn’t feel overwhelmed, he is very good. Once again, the Terps flashed serious talent at the skill positions on offense. Taulia’s numbers were definitely helped by some bad-ass catches by his receivers.

Oh yeah. Brian Williams, instead of DC Brian Stewart called the plays again, like against Rutgers. I don’t know if Stewart is gone as DC or if Williams just gets a promotion and pay increase. But Maryland is definitely better when Williams is calling the plays and not Stewart.