Championship Week: Morning/Afternoon Game Thread

The Undercard

By Dead Read
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 27 Georgia at Georgia Tech Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

(9) Baylor Bears at (5) Oklahoma State Cowboys

11am | ABC | OSU -3.5 | O/U 46

Kent State Golden Flashes at Northern Illinois Huskies

11am | ESPN | KENT -3.5 | O/U 74.5

Utah State Aggies at (19) San Diego State Aztec

2pm | FOX | SDSU -6 | O/U 49.5

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

230pm | ESPN | APP -3 | O/U 52.5

(1) Georgia Bulldogs at (3) Alabama Crimson Tide

3pm | CBS | UGA -6.5 | O/U 49.5

(21) Houston Cougars at (4) Cincinnati Bearcats

3pm | ABC | CIN -10.5 | O/U 52.5

Note: Game Threads will drop at 830am and 630pm GTZ.

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

Sonnet XXXVII

As a decrepit father takes delight

To see his active child do deeds of youth,

So I, made lame by fortune’s dearest spite,

Take all my comfort of thy worth and truth.

For whether beauty, birth, or wealth, or wit,

Or any of these all, or all, or more,

Entitled in thy parts do crowned sit,

I make my love engrafted to this store:

So then I am not lame, poor, nor despised,

Whilst that this shadow doth such substance give

That I in thy abundance am sufficed

And by a part of all thy glory live.

Look, what is best, that best I wish in thee:

This wish I have; then ten times happy me!

