Bowl season is upon us. That means more pick’ems! I’ve set up two different Pick’em groups on ESPN for our degenerate fine readers.

For those looking for the very basics, we’ve got the OTE Standard Bowl Pick’m. Follow the link, the password is Sherman. If you just want to search in ESPN the name is OTE Standard Bowl Pick’m. This as straight forward as it sounds. Pick the winners of every bowl game, 10 points per correct pick, winner has the most correct picks.

For those looking for a little more juice, a little more skill, a little more arrogance, we’ve got the OTE Confidence Bowl Pick’m. Follow the link, the password is Sherman. If you just want to search in ESPN the name is OTE Confidence Bowl Pick’m. This is a bit more complicated as you’re picking the winners, but also assigning a point value to how confident you are in the pick. 44 (number of bowls) points for the most confident, 1 point for the least confident, winner has the most total points after bowl season.

Prize? You want a prize? How about honor, huh? How about lording it over the entire unwashed hordes for a year? Ungrateful louts.

How about this: We’ll publish any story you write to the front page (within our typical editorial guidelines).