OTE Podcast Reaction to Big Ten Football Championship Game, Title Game Weekend & Coaching Carousel Chaos

We’re a wee bit late, but the podcast itself has been out since Monday.
So, we have a bunch of questions for you!
- Did you in fact take our advice and ignore Utah’s extremely predictable throttling of Oregon to watch the Hilltoppers damn near pull off a 29 point comeback against UTSA on Friday night?
- Why do people still rush only 3 in Hail Mary situations?
- How exactly did Oklahoma State run out of talent at quarterback?
- Why can’t we just have phenomenal uniforms EVERY game? Why does it have to be for a special occasion only, like getting bulldozed in the MAC title game?
- How must Notre Dame have felt seeing Cincy in a tight game, signaling that the Irish might be alive for the playoff, but knowing their coach already bailed?
- Has Georgia played anyone worth a damn this year? Is their schedule really tougher than Michigan’s?
- Wanna hear about a super awkward production moment in the ACC title game? Poor Sam Hartman.
- Why did Iowa bother to show up when their goal the entire game seemed to be to leave the stadium as early as possible?
Loading comments...