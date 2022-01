the troop veneration begins at 8 eastern

game probably kicks off around 8:30

how to watch: use your eyes

what channel: use the google

let’s discuss the SEC championship game monday night grudge match in the comments.

quick, sneak in a bet on alabama moneyline because they’re actually somehow still not favored, oh my god why do sportsbooks just want us all to have so much money tonight?

here, listen to a podcast about bowl season

or here, read a fantastic big ten basketball retrospective