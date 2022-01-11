A Blocking Chargecast Deep Dive of Penn State and Indiana Basketball: In Search Of Good Big Ten Teams

We’re a quarter of the way through the Big Ten season and we actually got some other contributors to do some deep dives!

Ideally, we’d like to get some insider perspective on all 14 teams by the end of this season, but our contributors are understandably less than enthused about having to defend their teams to an Illinois fan and a Michigan State fan. Neither of them have lost a game.

But, ahead of the epic PENN STATE vs RUGSTER HOPPS showdown tonight, we got Misdreavus79 to break down a surprisingly watchable year 1 under Micah Shrewsberry. BuffKomodo also gave a prognosis for Mike Woodson’s debut at Indiana and what needs to happen for them to contend.

So who’s good? Who’s bad?

My team’s good. Nebraska’s bad. They play tonight.

But what teams have underperformed? What teams have overperformed? What teams, if any, have done exactly what you’ve expected them to do?

Tell us in the comments!

(Don’t say Rutgers losing every road game, that’s cheating)

Here’s your open thread for at least Tuesday night’s hoops: