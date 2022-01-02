Big Ten Basketball’s Back! Conference Play Previews, Open Thread

Welcome back to your favorite Big Ten basketball blog!

Yes, we’ll cover the end of bowl season. We promise. But in the meantime, there’s basketball to play today, and we know you’re itching to talk about it.

Didn’t know that? Well check out our recaps, vote in the Power Poll, and get excited!

Here’s what’s on tap for Big Ten men’s hoops in the first half of this week:

Sunday, January 2

1pm | BTN | Michigan State -1.5 | O/U 138.5

MNW: How many players will Michigan State be missing? Does Northwestern have anyone out? The ‘Cats have not played a P5 opponent since beating Maryland on December 5; they have not played D1 opposition since beating NJIT on December 12; their last win was a comfortable romp over Illinois-Springfield on December 20.

In our recaps Green Akers was pretty negative-ass on the Spartans’ ability to stop teams shooting from deep—the problem is...uh, I’m not holding my breath on Northwestern’s ability to exploit that problem. The ‘Cats are 36.5% from deep on the year (67th in the nation), so there’s a chance.

Green Akers: No updates as of yet on who MSU will have available for Sunday, and the women’s game between these same schools was just called off for COVID issues on the Northwestern side.

Even if MSU is short a couple bodies, I’d hope a conference opponent gets a more focused effort than High Point did.

3pm | BTN | Indiana -2.5 | O/U 128

Buffkomodo: Finally we have arrived at meaningful basketball. Not to discount the St. John’s, Syracuse, Notre Dame or the early B1G game teases, but now it’s rubber meets the road. Seeing Indiana as a 2.5 favorite really does concern me a little, as I thought Penn State was….not good. And they may not be.

Indiana may not be good as well.

I’ll say this several times as long as MNW allows me to write here, but a team’s guard play determines how good of a team you are. I am yet to see Indiana have decent to good guard play consistently to this point in the season. It has flashes when the stars align, but it generally ranges from decent to “throw yourself off a bridge.” That’s not desirable. That’s got to improve.

If Indiana can get this road win, which is tough in the B1G no matter who you play, I feel pretty good going into the Ohio State game on the 6th. Let’s see what happens here though.

7pm | BTN | Ohio State -9.5 | O/U 149

MaximumSam: The Buckeyes haven’t played since December 11th, but are hopefully going to get this one in. Who knows what they will look like or who is even playing? Nebraska basketball is an adventure, and while you would normally expect a Buckeye win, going on the road after sitting for three weeks eating cookies and not practicing seems likely to impact the result.

Monday, January 3

6pm | BTN | Line, Total TBD

BoilerUp89: Purdue has followed up a really promising November with a pretty disappointing December. The defense was mostly non-existent other than the Butler game, and Purdue got off to a poor conference start with Rutgers.

Wisconsin tends to really struggle at Mackey, but the students won’t be back either. As far as matchups go, from what I’ve seen Purdue has the advantage, but they are going to have to be more focused than they have in recent games if they want to get the win.

8pm | BTN | Line, Total TBD

larry31: This shit (lethargic, unintelligent play) won’t play against B1G opponents. Two L’s coming for the Terps this week.

Under Manning, Maryland looks just like the team playing under Turge, including the frustrating slow starts. And the horrible offensive execution. They are just not fun to watch. The frustrating thing is they have talented players. I think they are missing a true leader amongst the players. No fire or energy. They don’t seem to be having fun.

Tuesday, January 4

6pm | BTN | Line, Total TBD

6pm | FS1 | Line, Total TBD

WSR: Are we sure this game is going to happen? It was originally scheduled for Sunday night before Illinois chickened out. Or had a COVID outbreak. Either one works.

Anyway. Assuming this does happen, I don’t have high hopes because Minnesota is not a great team inside and Kofi Cockburn is big and good. Our best chance is for Illinois to have more rust than we do (since neither team has played in almost 2 weeks) and grind out a win through great defense and meets-or-exceeds expectations offense.

Here’s your open thread for the early week basketball. Schedule below. Behave.