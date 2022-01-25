Today, on a fat and sassy Blocking Chargecast:
* Michigan State and Tom Izzo can throw games and it doesn't matter and MNW is NOT HAVING IT
* Wherefore art thou, Ohio State?
* What makes Wisconsin good and what makes them bad (OK, mostly Johnny Davis, but we talk how the badgers' inside game could be a problem in the long run)
* No Kofi DOES appear to be an Illinois Fighting Illini problem
* Why overcoming their height deficiency means Iowa could present a midweek headache for Purdue, plus recaps of the Boilers' loss to Indiana and comfortable romp over Northwestern
* Speaking of, MNW is comfortably numb on the Big Ten's lovable underachievers
* Some love for the Minnesota Golden Gophers' refusal to realize they're not very good, and an ode to Rutgers and wrestleball
* Could anyone BUT Johnny Davis win player of the year?
Give it a listen, tell your friends; all the indifference to Indiana and complete neglect of Michigan you can handle!
