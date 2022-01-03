Off Tackle Empire The Real World: Piscataway!

A co-worker of mine said to me last year “if re-incarnation is real, I want to come back as my kids”.

I find myself constantly coming back to this line as I deal with my own kids. They get whatever they need, but in general just have so much more opportunity than what I had when I was their age. They LAUGHED when I told them about playing Game Boy in the car using street light to street light to see the screen. Backlit screens are ruining Generation Z. I’m sure it’s just another version of “back in my day” shakes fist.

I took the family unit for a few days to my hometown, Philadelphia, and up to New Brunswick/Piscataway for the Rutgers/Maine game last week as a Christmas present.

I know, worst Santa ever.

A few observations:

COVID-19/20/21

Rutgers was the first school in the country to require a vaccination for on-campus learning/living. The RAC is locked down. I took this picture about 10 minutes before tip off - masks and proof of vaccination were mandatory. Security personnel were actually checking cards outside the entrance, and I saw, more than once, Rutgers personnel (the guy in the grey jacket thing on the floor) call people out that were chin masking-it.

This is obviously the right thing to do. There weren’t any issues, and the only thing I really saw that was hindered - was the 20 or so students that could make it to the game couldn’t constantly yell at the players from Maine that their gene pool was contaminated. Then again, it’s Maine.

Player Evaluations

This is the first game I’ve been to this year. Probably not the best evaluation criteria (versus a not-great mid major), but we were given the opportunity to move down to the student section and I took a good amount of notes. My kids (6/8/12 years old) thought I was a weirdo, but what’s new.