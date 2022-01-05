Big Ten Basketball Midweek Previews: Well The Big Ten Plays Every Day Now So...

Wednesday, January 5

7:00 PM Eastern, Big Ten Network | MSU -15.5 | O/U 148.5

Jesse Collins: Well, Nebraska-Michigan State is certainly SOMETHING, and while the Ohio State game gives me some hope that Hoiberg has this team in fighting shape, I don’t think I’m expecting anything short of a double-digit loss.

That said, dumb things happen all the time, so I’ll go into it with some hope.

But yeah, this is going to be dumb. Here’s hoping Swaggy K gets hot from deep and makes it a game.

Green Akers: A cushiony-as-the-Big-Ten-gets early schedule continues for MSU, which as far as I know is also back to full strength.

Nebraska’s one statistical strength is forcing turnovers, and…uhh…I don’t love that, but as long as MSU keeps it to 15 or fewer, the Huskers’ struggles on offense should keep this from being a serious upset threat. Avoid looking ahead to an eminently smashable Michigan team and this ought to be a win.

9:00 PM Eastern, Big Ten Network | Northwestern -7.5 | O/U 130

misdreavus79: Back to our regularly scheduled programming. Penn State did well to hold Trayce Jackson-Davis to an inefficient 8-of-18 for his 20 points, while holding the Indiana shooters to 4-of-17 shooting from beyond the arc.

If they want to replicate the success in this game, they need to do an even better job of holding the Wildcats’ litany of outside shooters from getting hot. And, while Pete Nance and Ryan Young aren’t the aforementioned Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson, they’re still good enough to make the Nittany Lions pay if they don’t account for each one. John Harrar has done a good job of staying out of foul trouble, and while this will be Greg Lee’s third game since being cleared to play, he needs to find a way to not commit four fouls in less than 20 minutes of play, because Penn State will need him for this one.

MNW: Well, here’s a must-win for Northwestern, and the calendar’s barely turned.

Other bubble programs out there like San Francisco are doing the right (and objectively cool) thing of playing BracketBusters games with Loyola-Chicago in a JUCO gym in Salt Lake City, and Northwestern’s not rescheduling DePaul and playing Illinois-Springfield. So yeah, you need to take care of business at home.

I don’t know as much about the Shrewsberry Era at Penn State—other than it tastes like Shrewsberries—outside the fact that John Harrar is in his eighth year of eligibility and will pull down double-digit rebounds and infuriate me. I would love to see Northwestern not just sustain its intensity, but commit to attacking the Lions’ lack of height inside. Get Ry-M-C-A Eurosteppin’ on ‘em, and for the love of God, Chase Audige and Boo Buie—if they’re not falling, stop forcing them. Keep a close eye on those latter two: if their shots are falling, ‘Cats could roll...but that’s not been A Thing so far this season.

Thursday, January 6

7:00 PM Eastern, ESPN2

No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana Hoosiers

7:00 PM Eastern, FS1 | Ohio State -XX

9:00 PM Eastern, FS1

stewmonkey13: First and foremost, Fuck wisconsin.

I just don’t feel great about this matchup, right now, though. It’s at the Kohl Center and while I think Iowa is capable of winning, they’re just not playing consistently. The rebounding is terrible and the defense is bad. Iowas done a decent job at creating turnovers, but wisconsin just doesn’t turn it over much. And someone other than Keegan Murray is going to need to step up. Plus who is guarding Johnny Davis? It just doesn’t feel like a good matchup.

Still, Hawks by a million, because, again, and I cannot stress this enough: Fuck wisconsin.