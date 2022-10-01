Madison, WI — It is very fun when your team defeats the Wisconsin Badgers in college football, several sources told Off Tackle Empire Saturday.

The Illinois Fighting Illini won Saturday’s game 34-10, creating fun for visiting fans.

“WOOOOOOO!” said 43-year old James “Jimmy Rantoul” Staley, an insurance broker from Rantoul, IL who travelled to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison to attend the contest. “Ryan Walters is a GENIUS!”

“HEYYYYY WISCONSIN! JUMP AROUND ON DEEZ NUTS!” he added.

Illinois’ Chase Brown totaled 129 rushing yards on 25 carries. Quarterback Tommy DeVito added 167 passing yards and e rushing touchdowns. The Fighting Illini took the lead for the final time on DeVito’s 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and they improved their record to 4-1 with the victory.

For Wisconsin, 3 turnovers contributed to the loss that dropped their season record to 2-3.

Several Wisconsin fans declined to be interviewed for this story.