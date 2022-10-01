 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 5: B1G Early Game Thread

By Dead Read
Iowa v Rutgers Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

[4] Michigan Wolverines @ Iowa Hawkeyes

11am | FOX | MICH -10.5 | O/U 42

Purdue Boilermakers at [21] Minnesota Gophers

11am | ESPN2 | MINN -11.5 | O/U 52

Illinois Fighting Illini at wisconsin badgers

11am | BTN | wisc -7 | O/U 43.5

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

*Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.

Sonnet LVI

Sweet love, renew thy force; be it not said

Thy edge should blunter be than appetite,

Which but to-day by feeding is allay’d,

To-morrow sharpen’d in his former might:

So, love, be thou; although to-day thou fill

Thy hungry eyes even till they wink with fullness,

To-morrow see again, and do not kill

The spirit of love with a perpetual dullness.

Let this sad interim like the ocean be

Which parts the shore, where two contracted new

Come daily to the banks, that, when they see

Return of love, more blest may be the view;

Else call it winter, which being full of care

Makes summer’s welcome thrice more wish’d, more rare.

