Week 5: B1G Early Game Thread

[4] Michigan Wolverines @ Iowa Hawkeyes
11am | FOX | MICH -10.5 | O/U 42
Purdue Boilermakers at [21] Minnesota Gophers
11am | ESPN2 | MINN -11.5 | O/U 52
Illinois Fighting Illini at wisconsin badgers
11am | BTN | wisc -7 | O/U 43.5
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
*Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.
