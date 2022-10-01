Week 5: B1G Afternoon Game Thread

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at [3] Ohio State Buckeyes
230pm | BTN | OSU -39 | O/U 58
Northwestern Wildcats at [11] Penn State Nittany Lions
230pm | ESPN | PSU -25 | O/U 50.5
Michigan State Spartans at Maryland Terrapins
230pm | FS1 | MD -7.5 | O/U 58.5
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
*Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.
Sonnet LVII
Being your slave, what should I do but tend
Upon the hours and times of your desire?
I have no precious time at all to spend,
Nor services to do, till you require.
Nor dare I chide the world-without-end hour
Whilst I, my sovereign, watch the clock for you,
Nor think the bitterness of absence sour
When you have bid your servant once adieu;
Nor dare I question with my jealous thought
Where you may be, or your affairs suppose,
But, like a sad slave, stay and think of nought
Save, where you are how happy you make those.
So true a fool is love that in your will,
Though you do any thing, he thinks no ill.
Loading comments...