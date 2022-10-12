SPORT week 6...

Well, I kept saying that it wasn’t too late. Nobody was pulling away just yet. There was still a chance. And Precious Roy showed why. He hit 19 spaces, good for FOUR bingos this week. It was a good week all around, though, with waw and vaudvillain both hitting two and eight others (including yours truly) hitting one. waw took the tiebreaker for first place, while Precious Roy jumped from “also ran” to tied for first, losing out on total spaces hit.
Week 5 Results
|Name
|Bingos
|Spaces hit
|Season bingos
|Spaces hit
|Name
|Bingos
|Spaces hit
|Season bingos
|Spaces hit
|waw
|2
|16
|4
|54
|Precious Roy
|4
|19
|4
|45
|IUinVA
|1
|15
|3
|60
|Danwesley Meyer
|1
|13
|3
|54
|Green 96
|1
|13
|3
|52
|NU’06er
|0
|10
|2
|57
|LandOfSkyBlueWatersGopher
|0
|14
|2
|57
|GoldysRevenge
|-
|-
|2
|46
|vaudvillain
|2
|14
|2
|36
|TabletopBoiler
|1
|13
|2
|27
|Lions_Tigers_Wings_Oh_MI
|0
|13
|1
|53
|wesd2005
|0
|12
|1
|50
|Atinat
|1
|14
|1
|47
|BoilerUp89
|1
|14
|1
|45
|MNWildcat
|1
|14
|1
|29
|Hoosiers47
|-
|-
|1
|27
|IronMonkee
|1
|16
|1
|27
|Transient Buckeye
|0
|10
|0
|34
|griffcat
|-
|-
|0
|23
|Buckeyes2014
|-
|-
|0
|12
|RTVF82
|-
|-
|0
|11
|SharpDressedBoiler
|-
|-
|0
|11
|Bad Pseudonym
|-
|-
|0
|11
As always, let me know if I made any mistakes. I will say, though, that on P6, I had to make a ruling. While Hull had zero touchdowns, and Allen didn’t rush for any, he did throw for one, and the exact text was “Hull more touchdowns than Allen OR PUSH.” Since I didn’t specify rushing TDs, this did not hit. Let’s get into this week’s lines.
Spreads:
- Penn State Nittany Lions @ Michigan Wolverines (-7)
- Minnesota Golden Gophers (-6.5) @ Illinois Fighting Illini
- Maryland Terrapins (-11) @ Indiana Hoosiers
- Wisconsin Badgers (-7.5) @ Michigan State
- Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Purdue Boilermakers (-14)
Props:
- Clifford (PSU) records 2 or more passing TDs
- McCarthy (UM) records 250+ passing yards
- Morgan (MN) has more total yards than the Illinois offense
- Maryland has at least one rushing and passing TD
- Wisconsin and Michigan State have more passing TDs than INTs combined
- Charlie Jones (PU) scores a TD
Oddities:
- Every game has at least one rushing TD
- All games combine for more than 260.5 points
- Michigan wins by more than Minnesota
- Purdue and Maryland both win
- The Big Ten has four or more teams ranked in next week’s AP Poll (currently 4)
Rest of the Country:
- Baylor @ West Virginia (Thursday, 6PM)
- Okie State @ TCU
- NC State @ Syracuse
- Arkansas @ BYU
- NIU @ Eastern Michigan
- Ohio @ Western Michigan
- Rice @ FAU
- LSU @ Florida
- Arkansas State @ Southern Mississippi
- Clemson @ FSU
- USC @ Utah
- Washington State @ Oregon State
Totals:
- PSU @ Michigan, O/U 52
- Minnesota @ Illinois, O/U 39.5
- Maryland @ Indiana, O/U 61.5
- Wisconsin @ MSU, O/U 49
- Nebraska @ Purdue, O/U 58.5
I’ll get my entry in the comments section, so see you there. Good luck!
