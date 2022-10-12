SPORT week 6...

Well, I kept saying that it wasn’t too late. Nobody was pulling away just yet. There was still a chance. And Precious Roy showed why. He hit 19 spaces, good for FOUR bingos this week. It was a good week all around, though, with waw and vaudvillain both hitting two and eight others (including yours truly) hitting one. waw took the tiebreaker for first place, while Precious Roy jumped from “also ran” to tied for first, losing out on total spaces hit.

Week 5 Results Name Bingos Spaces hit Season bingos Spaces hit Name Bingos Spaces hit Season bingos Spaces hit waw 2 16 4 54 Precious Roy 4 19 4 45 IUinVA 1 15 3 60 Danwesley Meyer 1 13 3 54 Green 96 1 13 3 52 NU’06er 0 10 2 57 LandOfSkyBlueWatersGopher 0 14 2 57 GoldysRevenge - - 2 46 vaudvillain 2 14 2 36 TabletopBoiler 1 13 2 27 Lions_Tigers_Wings_Oh_MI 0 13 1 53 wesd2005 0 12 1 50 Atinat 1 14 1 47 BoilerUp89 1 14 1 45 MNWildcat 1 14 1 29 Hoosiers47 - - 1 27 IronMonkee 1 16 1 27 Transient Buckeye 0 10 0 34 griffcat - - 0 23 Buckeyes2014 - - 0 12 RTVF82 - - 0 11 SharpDressedBoiler - - 0 11 Bad Pseudonym - - 0 11

As always, let me know if I made any mistakes. I will say, though, that on P6, I had to make a ruling. While Hull had zero touchdowns, and Allen didn’t rush for any, he did throw for one, and the exact text was “Hull more touchdowns than Allen OR PUSH.” Since I didn’t specify rushing TDs, this did not hit. Let’s get into this week’s lines.

Spreads:

Props:

Clifford (PSU) records 2 or more passing TDs McCarthy (UM) records 250+ passing yards Morgan (MN) has more total yards than the Illinois offense Maryland has at least one rushing and passing TD Wisconsin and Michigan State have more passing TDs than INTs combined Charlie Jones (PU) scores a TD

Oddities:

Every game has at least one rushing TD All games combine for more than 260.5 points Michigan wins by more than Minnesota Purdue and Maryland both win The Big Ten has four or more teams ranked in next week’s AP Poll (currently 4)

Rest of the Country:

Baylor @ West Virginia (Thursday, 6PM) Okie State @ TCU NC State @ Syracuse Arkansas @ BYU NIU @ Eastern Michigan Ohio @ Western Michigan Rice @ FAU LSU @ Florida Arkansas State @ Southern Mississippi Clemson @ FSU USC @ Utah Washington State @ Oregon State

Totals:

PSU @ Michigan, O/U 52 Minnesota @ Illinois, O/U 39.5 Maryland @ Indiana, O/U 61.5 Wisconsin @ MSU, O/U 49 Nebraska @ Purdue, O/U 58.5

I’ll get my entry in the comments section, so see you there. Good luck!