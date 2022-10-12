Yet Another Coach That Isn’t Brian Ferentz Fired: Big Ten Football Week 6 Recap

We’re six weeks in, Iowa have just confirmed that their offense is so bad that they lost to Artur Sitkowski, and no coaching changes are being made.
We invite Creighton on to talk about the loss to Illinois as part of the meta-experience of Iowa football’s decay.
But first!
- Nebraska won a one-score game! Mickey Joseph is now 1-0 in such contests.
- We couldn’t figure out what Rutgers was doing with their quarterbacks, and neither could they as they fired OC Sean Gleeson
- Indiana had some more of that wacky getting-outgained-but-keeping-pace magic...but it was only good for one half against Michigan. Why am I tracking Connor Bazelak’s stats so intently?
- Purdue continues to replay Andrew’s comments about losing faith in Jeff Brohm from earlier in the year for motivation.
- Did Wisconsin figure out how to play again or is Northwestern just abominable?
- do you want to hear more about ohio state?
