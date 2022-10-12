(VIDEO) In Memoriam: Scott Frost, Nebraska Huskers Football Coach 2018-2022

Well, it’s about a month late, but it’s finally here.

We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Scott Frost era of Nebraska Cornhuskers football.

As I’ve done with the last two Big Ten head coaches to be fired, I’ve created a video to memorialize the Scott Frost era such that Coach Frost might remain with us in our hearts.

Enjoy: a retrospective of Scott Frost’s tenure.

Damn, I still have one more of these to finish! Thanks a lot, (24) Illinois.