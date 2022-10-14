Michigan Football Takes On Penn State, And Also The Most Important B1G Game Yet: Week 7 Preview

I should really drop this no later than Thursday morning if we’re gonna include the non-conference recap in here. Of the many things that happened outside of our glorious empire, the only one that needs supplemental material in this article is Tennessee making LSU fans hoppin’ mad at Brian Kelly, as seen below:

lsu fans after brian kelly's first loss pic.twitter.com/w3mXn19ZBI — Joe Ali (@JoeAli) November 30, 2021

How that’s stuck on under 22K likes I have no idea.

Anyway, we invite misdreavus79 on the air to talk about the battle of unbeatens between Michigan and Penn State, specifically if the latter has really fixed the issues that have plagued them the last couple years or if there are still questions unanswered by the nature of their schedule.

With that out of the way, we’re free to talk about the BIG GAME this week, which is of course a battle for Big Ten West supremacy between two 1-loss teams in Champaign. Whether #24 Illinois or Minnesota will prevail is uncertain, but one thing’s for sure: this game will be over before the end of the TV time slot alloted for it.