Week 7: B1G Early Game Thread

Against my love shall be, as I am now,

With Time’s injurious hand crush’d and o’er-worn;

When hours have drain’d his blood and fill’d his brow

With lines and wrinkles; when his youthful morn

Hath travell’d on to age’s steepy night,

And all those beauties whereof now he’s king

Are vanishing or vanish’d out of sight,

Stealing away the treasure of his spring;

For such a time do I now fortify

Against confounding age’s cruel knife,

That he shall never cut from memory

My sweet love’s beauty, though my lover’s life:

His beauty shall in these black lines be seen,

And they shall live, and he in them still green.